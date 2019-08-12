Champions League 2019: Final Qualifying Odds, Live Stream and TV Schedule

VI-Images/Getty Images

Ajax are in a strong position to advance to the UEFA Champions League playoff round after a 2-2 draw at PAOK in their third qualifying first-leg clash.

The Dutch giants thrilled in the tournament last season, eventually making it to the semi-finals before being beaten by Tottenham Hotspur. Their supporters will be keen for another adventure in Europe's premier club competition.

Elsewhere, Porto are in command of their tie with Krasnodar, having battled to a 1-0 win away from home in their first-leg meeting. Celtic drew 1-1 away with CFR Cluj and have a professional job to do in the second leg at Parkhead.

Here are the fixtures to come, the odds for each match and the viewing details for the clashes.

Champions League, Third Qualifying Round - Second Leg Fixtures (Aggregate)

5:30 p.m. - Qarabag vs. APOEL (2-1)

6 p.m. - Rosenborg vs. Maribor (3-1)

6:30 p.m. - Dynamo Kiev vs. Club Brugge (0-1)

7 p.m. - Copenhagen vs. Red Star (1-1)*

7 p.m. - Ferencvaros vs. Dinamo Zagreb (1-1)*

7:30 p.m. - Ajax vs. PAOK (2-2)

7:30 p.m. - Olympiakos vs. Istanbul Basaksehir (1-0)*

7:30 p.m. - LASK vs. Basel (2-1)*

7:45 p.m. - Celtic vs. CFP Cluj (1-1)**

8 p.m. - Porto vs. Krasnodar (1-0)

Times are BST

*Match available on Premier Sports and Premier Player in the United Kingdom.

**Match available to stream via BR Live in the United States.

Match Odds

Qarabag (15/13), Draw (28/11), APOEL (29/12)

Rosenborg (3/4), Draw (37/13), Maribor (19/5)

Dynamo Kiev (10/11), Draw (52/19), Club Brugge (58/19)

Copenhagen (Evs), Draw (5/2), Red Star (3/1)

Ferencvaros (37/19), Draw (31/12), Dinamo Zagreb (11/8)

Ajax (3/8), Draw (43/10), PAOK (41/5)

LASK (6/5), Draw (45/17), Basel (11/5)

Olympiakos (9/10), Draw (28/11), Istanbul Basaksehir (10/3)

Celtic (19/25), Draw (45/17), Cluj (21/5)

Porto (11/18), Draw (16/5), Krasnodar (24/5)

Odds courtesy of OddsChecker.

Preview

Although Ajax have lost a number of the star names that helped them get to last season's semi-finals, they will be expected to make it into the competition proper again in 2019-20.

Against PAOK they weren't at their best, but were able to grab a couple of crucial away goals. Hakim Ziyech and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar were on the scoresheet, and while they were unable to secure a win in Greece, they will be confident of finishing the tie in Amsterdam.

Ajax come into the game after an emphatic 5-0 win over Emmen in the Eredivisie. For Huntelaar and Dusan Tadic, it was a day of landmark goals:

Celtic will be desperate to play a part in the group stages of the competition having missed out a year ago. Against Cluj, they were able to battle to a crucial draw.

Neil Lennon's side were sluggish early on and fell behind to Mario Rondon's opener. However, James Forrest was on hand to net a key equaliser:

Celtic will now be confident of coming through the tie, as their home support is regarded as one of the best in European football.

Porto are in a strong position to advance, as they were able to win away from home following a long trip to Krasnodar. After controlling long spells of the contest, the visitors were able to get the goal they deserved in the 89th minute, with Sergio Oliveira on the scoresheet.