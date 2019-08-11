Fantasy Baseball 2019: Notable Pickups to Target on Waiver Wire for Week 19

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Aristides Aquino has taken the baseball world by storm over the past week, and if you are lucky enough, you can benefit from his presence on your fantasy team.

The Cincinnati Reds outfielder should be viewed as the top player to add from the waiver wire because of his incredible home run streak.

Aquino is one of a few players to have caught the eye with their power at the dish, but the Reds outfielder has more availability than others in both Yahoo and ESPN leagues.

If the 25-year-old native of the Dominican Republic is not eligible for a pickup in your league, there are other options to consider to help improve your squad over the next week and beyond.

Notable Waiver-Wire Pickups

Aristides Aquino, OF, Cincinnati

Entering Saturday, Aquino had four home runs in eight games, including one in three consecutive games for the Reds.

In Saturday's victory over the Chicago Cubs, Aquino mashed three dingers over the fence at Great American Ball Park.

As of Saturday night, the outfielder was owned in 44 percent of Yahoo leagues and a meager 10 percent in ESPN competitions, per Fantasy Pros.

Fantasy owners have taken notice of Aquino's power surge, as more than 13,000 teams added him to rosters on Saturday on Yahoo.

Obviously, Aquino is not going to hit three home runs every time he enters a MLB stadium, but you have to at least ride the wave by bringing him on for the next week.

Six of his seven home runs have come in Cincinnati's ball park, and Aquino could benefit from more home cooking against the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres during a seven-game home stand that begins Thursday.

Three road games against the Washington Nationals and a tough matchup versus Jon Lester in Sunday's finale between the Reds and Chicago Cubs could turn away some owners, but he is worth the pickup because of his incredible week.

Even if he does not knock a ball out of the park, Aquino provides value since he is in possession of a seven-game hitting streak.

Gio Urshela, 3B and Mike Tauchman, OF, New York Yankees

Noah Murray/Associated Press

There is still room in some leagues to add the New York Yankees pair of Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman before it is too late.

Urshela, who has eligibility at third base and shortstop, is owned by 61 percent of Yahoo players and 32 percent on ESPN, while outfielder Tauchman holds a 57/30 split on the two sites.

Urshela triggered a rash of fantasy players to slam the add button with five home runs over three games, including back-to-back two-dinger performances versus the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays.

During his 10-game hitting streak, the 27-year-old infielder picked up two or more hits on seven occurrences.

Tauchman has reached base at a similar rate in August, with a quintet of multi-hit games before Saturday, including a double homer game of his own August 5 in Baltimore.

In the 5-4 loss to Toronto on Saturday, Urshela and Tauchman had a hit each, with the third baseman driving in two runs and the right fielder also reaching base on a trio of walks.

Since both players have displayed an extended period of success, they are more than worthy adds if they are still available on the waiver wire.

Brendan McKay, LHP, Tampa Bay

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Brendan McKay is one of a few pitchers who could help your team next week through two mound appearances.

The southpaw, who is owned by 37 percent of teams on Yahoo and one-fifth on ESPN, most recently started Wednesday, so he should be in line for either Tuesday's series opener with San Diego or Wednesday's matchup at Petco Park.

If he starts on normal rest Tuesday, McKay could return to the hill Sunday for the final of three contests with the Detroit Tigers at home.

In three of his past four starts, the left-handed hurler has struck out at least seven batters, but there could be some concern over the 12 earned runs conceded in three previous starts.

After giving up six earned runs to the Chicago White Sox, McKay conceded three each to Boston and Toronto.

Although those are not the most promising numbers, he could face a pair of teams under .500 in the next week.

In the first of his two road appearances, McKay silenced Baltimore's bats over 5.1 innings, which is a sign of what he could produce in San Diego.

If McKay gets a shot at another struggling team in Detroit, he could be even more beneficial to fantasy rosters since the Tigers have only scored five or more runs three times since August 1.

The same could be said about the Seattle Mariners, whom McKay would take on if he does not start versus Detroit, as they failed to notch five runs in their first six matchups in August.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.