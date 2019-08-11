UFC Fight Night 156 Results: Shevchenko Beats Carmouche via Unanimous Decision

Alexandre Schneider /Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Valentina Shevchenko successfully defended her UFC women's flyweight title belt by defeating Liz Carmouche via unanimous decision on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 156 in Montevideo, Uruguay.

The Shevchenko win capped a six-match main card that featured a back-and-forth brawl, a victorious UFC debut and a dominant knockout.

Here's a look at the night's main and preliminary card winners as well as scorecards, recaps and highlights.

Main Card

Women's Flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko def. Liz Carmouche via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Welterweight: Vicente Luque def. Mike Perry via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Featherweight: Luiz Eduardo Garagorri def. Humberto Bandenay via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir def. Ilir Latifi via knockout at 4:31 of Round 2

Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira def. Oskar Piechota via arm-triangle choke submission at 4:26 of Round 2

Featherweight: Enrique Barzola def. Bobby Moffett via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns def. Alexey Kunchenko via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane def. Raphael Pessoa Nunes via arm-triangle choke submission at 4:12 of Round 1

Women's Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez def. Tecia Torres via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Flyweight: Rogerio Bontorin def. Raulian Paiva via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 2:56 of Round 1

Bantamweight: Chris Gutierrez def. Geraldo de Freitas via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Lightweight: Alex da Silva Coelho def. Rodrigo Vargas via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Women's Flyweight: Veronica Macedo def. Polyana Viana via armbar submission at 1:09 of Round 1

Main Card Recap and Highlights

Women's Flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche

The heavily favored Shevchenko had little issue in her rematch against Carmouche, who defeated the champion via TKO in a September 2010 MMA bout.

This time around, Shevchenko dominated from start to finish thanks in part to multiple strikes that led to multiple takedowns:

She also slammed Carmouche to the mat in the third round:

Shevchenko had 42 significant strikes to Carmouche's 18, per UFC Stats.

After the match, there wasn't a question about the result, as ESPN's Ariel Helwani noted.

Multiple people also questioned the Carmouche camp's game plan:

As for Shevchenko, her win carried historical significance, per ESPN Stats & Info:

Shevchenko improved to 18-3 after her second successful title defense. Carmouche is now 13-7.

Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry

Vicente Luque more than earned his split-decision win over Mike Perry, as both fighters traded significant blows for three rounds before the 27-year-old landed the victory.

Perry dished out some tough shots in the second round:

But Luque fired back and gave Perry a broken nose and a big cut:

UFC middleweight Brad Tavares was clearly impressed:

The two fighters combined for 171 significant strikes, with Perry having the slight edge at 87.

Luque now sports a 17-6-1 professional record. Perry is 13-5.

Featherweight: Luiz Eduardo Garagorri vs. Humberto Bandenay

Uruguayan fighter Luiz Eduardo Garagorri scored the unanimous-decision victory in his home country by sweeping all the rounds on the judges' scorecards as he defeated Humberto Bandenay.

Garagorri had 65 significant strikes to Bandenay's 32:

It was a good match overall that featured frenetic action at times (and even a high-five between opponents):

Afterward, the Montevideo crowd emphatically cheered Garagorri post-victory:

Garagorri improved to 13-0, and Bandenay is now 14-7 with one no-contest.

Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Ilir Latifi

Volkan Oezdemir produced an emphatic win over Ilir Latifi that ended with a second-round knockout:

Oezdemir's win almost seemed inevitable after an excellent start. He landed more significant strikes (64) than Latifi even attempted (60).

The 29-year-old Swiss fighter had 42 of those in the second round:

Oezdemir's victory stopped a three-match losing streak and catapulted him to a 16-4 record. Latifi is 14-7 with one no-contest.

Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Oskar Piechota

Rodolfo Vieira's second-round arm-triangle choke finished off his middleweight bout against Oskar Piechota:

Piechota landed 22 significant strikes to Vieiera's 18, but the winner had three takedowns. He also took control of the match in the second round with eight significant strikes to Piechota's four.

Helwani gave Vieira his due credit:

Vieira is 6-0 in his professional MMA career, with five wins coming via submission. Piechota is 11-2-1.

Featherweight: Enrique Barzola vs. Bobby Moffett

Enrique Barzola eked out a split-decision win over Bobby Moffett in an exciting fight that could have gone either way:

Moffett landed 90 significant strikes compared to Barzola's 83, but the victor landed three takedowns. Those may have been the difference in the split decision.

Barzola lives on the UFC edge, as MMA Mania reported that all eight of his fights in the promotion have gone to the judges. The 30-year-old Peruvian is 6-2 in those bouts.

Barzola improved to 16-4-1 overall in professional MMA fights, and Moffett fell to 14-5.