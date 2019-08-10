Rogers Cup 2019: Saturday Scores, Results and Updated Canadian Open Schedule

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The 2019 Rogers Cup final is set on both sides of the bracket.

With five matches on the Saturday slate—one quarterfinals match that needed to be settled and four semis—the field was trimmed from nine remaining players down to four.

Here's a look at how things played out from Canada.

2019 Rogers Cup Results, Aug. 9

Men's Singles

[16] Gael Monfils def. [10] Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(2)

[8] Daniil Medvedev def. [6] Karen Khachanov, 6-1, 7-6(6)

[1] Rafael Nadal def. [16] Gael Monfils (withdrew)

Women's Singles

[8] Serena Williams def. Marie Bouzkova, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3

Bianca Andreescu def. Sofia Kenin, 6-4, 7-6(5)

Recap

For the first time in 50 years, a Canadian woman has reached the final of the Rogers Cup.

Bianca Andreescu's shocking run continued with a 6-4, 7-6(5) victory over American Sofia Kenin in their semifinal matchup. The home crowd was in an uproar throughout the match rooting on Andreescu, a 19-year-old who won her first WTA tournament at Indian Wells this year.

"I've been through so much in the last two months," Andreescu said after the match. "All I can say is that I'm so happy to be back on the court right now. My shoulder's good, and I'm in the finals of the Rogers Cup. Life's freaking amazing."

Like she has for most of the tournament, Andreescu spent her day battling in a close match. Andreescu won just eight more total points than Kenin and one extra break. This was the rising star's first match of the event to not need three sets.

"I'm glad it was two sets today, but it wasn't easy," Andreescu said. "I was up 5-2 and she came back, and I was so, so nervous at the end, I'm not going to lie. I guess I felt like crying after the match because I'm just so happy to be back on court right now, and in the final of the Rogers Cup.

"I'd say this is even bigger than winning Indian Wells, really."

On Sunday, she will play Serena Williams, who needed three sets to get past Marie Bouzkova. Williams struggled mightily with her serve early in the match, racking up double faults as Bouzkova took advantage for a 6-1 blowout. She finished the match with seven doubles.

After a hard-fought beginning to the second set where it looked like Bouzkova might take out Williams in straight sets, Serena got her game together. She won the final three games of the second set to force a third at 6-3 and then went up a break in the final set and never looked back.

The victory was Williams' 500th on a hard court in her illustrious career.

On the men's side of things, Gael Monfils went into the day knowing he'd need to win two matches Saturday to make the final because his quarterfinal match against Roberto Bautista Agut was postponed Friday. He won a thriller against Agut, outlasting him in a third-set tiebreak. He pulled out of his semifinal match against Rafael Nadal later Saturday.

Daniil Medvedev advanced to his eighth career final with a strong win over Karen Khachanov. He converted on four of his six break-point chances and won on 89 percent of his first-serve points. Khachanov by contrast won only 60 percent of his first-serve points.