Frank Lampard on David Luiz's Chelsea Exit: I Wasn't Trying to 'Flex My Muscles'

TF-Images/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has denied the decision to sell David Luiz to Arsenal was part of a dressing room power play.

Luiz joined the Gunners in a surprise £8 million move on Thursday.

Per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, Luiz was popular in the Blues' squad, but Lampard said his sale was not about sending a message to the other players:

"I would never have gone out to make any form of a mark. I think it would have been naive to try to flex my muscles or my power. I don't need to do that. I just play it as I see it, daily.

"I watch how the players train, I watch how the players react in the dressing room, how the spirit is. And then I have to make decisions. And I have to try and create a squad that is in the image of what I want.

"And I wasn't saying David wasn't part of that, but I have to make lots of decisions every day and they are not all about trying to show power, they are just trying to do it my way because the last thing I want to do is look back on these times and go, 'I wish I had done that differently and I didn't quite do it.'"

Amid speculation the Brazilian's sale was the result of a falling out between the pair, Lampard said that was not the case:

The coach also said he was pleased with his central defensive options.

Chelsea have Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen alongside Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori, who returned to the club this summer from loan spells with Everton and Derby County, respectively.

"I am very comfortable with the squad we have got, and that's not a slant on David at all," Lampard added. "I know all of David's qualities. He has got great qualities as a footballer and as a person. It is just a decision we came to."

Luiz, 32, enjoyed two spells at Stamford Bridge. After arriving in January 2011, he was a regular at the back until his departure to Paris Saint-Germain in 2014, before he returned two seasons later.

During his time at the club, he has won the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League once apiece, as well as the UEFA Europa League twice and the FA Cup twice.

Per Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard, with his departure to Arsenal, the club have recouped almost all the money they've spent on him in transfer fees:

The Athletic UK's Liam Twomey noted his contributions to the club and acknowledged his exit could be divisive among Blues supporters:

Many Chelsea fans may not look too kindly on him joining their local rivals, but the move makes plenty of sense from Luiz's perspective if he was set to play a back-up role under Lampard.

Arsenal were desperate for a new centre-back, particularly after Laurent Koscielny's departure, so there's scope for Luiz to carve out a key role at the club.

As for Chelsea, it's evident Lampard is confident in Tomori's ability to step up to the first team, even though he has made just one Premier League appearance in his career.

The 21-year-old worked under the coach at Derby last season, making 55 appearances, so Lampard is well aware of what he's capable of.