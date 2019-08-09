Andy Murray Announces Return to Singles Competition After Hip Injury

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Three-time Grand Slam tournament champion Andy Murray announced Friday he'll return to singles competition at the 2019 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Murray, who's recently played doubles while completing his recovery from a hip injury, confirmed in a Facebook post he's accepted a wild-card entry into the U.S. Open warm-up event.

The 32-year-old Scotland native last played ATP Tour singles at the Australian Open in January. He announced his expected impending retirement before the season's first major, though he hoped to play through Wimbledon before stepping away.

In a press conference ahead of the Australian Open, Murray said:



"I spoke to my team, and I told them, 'I cannot keep doing this.' I needed to have an end point because I was sort of playing with no idea when the pain was going to stop. I felt like making that decision.

"I said to my team, 'Look, I think I can get through this until Wimbledon.' That's where I would like to stop playing. But I am also not certain I am able to do that."

Instead, Murray opted to undergo a second hip surgery in late January, leaving his tennis future up in the air.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist returned to the court in June to play doubles, most famously teaming with Serena Williams for a star-studded pairing at Wimbledon. They reached the third round before falling to top-seeded Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar.

Murray has dropped to No. 325 in the world rankings during his extended absence. He will attempt to test his singles form ahead of the U.S. Open.

There are two warm-up tournaments left before the season's final major: the Western & Southern Open followed by the Winston-Salem Open in North Carolina.

The U.S. Open kicks off Aug. 26 in New York City.