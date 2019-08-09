Mohamed Salah Leads Dominant Liverpool Past Norwich in Premier League Opener

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Liverpool defeated Norwich City 4-1 at Anfield on Friday in the opening Premier League match of the season.

Norwich captain Grant Hanley turned the ball into his own net after just seven minutes from Divock Origi's cross. The visitors' defence could not cope, and Mohamed Salah made it 2-0 after 19 minutes.

Virgil van Dijk ensured it was three goals without reply after 27 minutes, even though Liverpool wasn't displaying balanced form across the pitch. Origi headed home four minutes before half-time, and Norwich's defensive naivety remained their undoing.

Teemu Pukki scored a consolation for Norwich after 64 minutes, slotting past substitute goalkeeper Adrian, who had replaced the injured Alisson Becker.

