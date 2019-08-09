Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Drops 3rd Rap Album 'Big D.O.L.L.A'

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IAugust 9, 2019

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard argues for a foul in the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Monday, April 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

In the slog of the NBA offseason, Damian Lillard doesn't miss a beat.   

The Portland Trail Blazers point guard released a 10-track album titled Big D.O.L.L.A. late Thursday night. Lillard's artist name is Dame D.O.L.L.A.

Previously, the 29-year-old All-Star has released albums titled The Letter O (2016) and Confirmed (2017). In late June, Lillard engaged in a brief rap beef with Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III.

Bagley had said on ESPN's First Take that he was the best rapper in the NBA. When asked by Max Kellerman if he would battle Lillard, Bagley responded, "Yeah, for sure." He then uploaded a track to SoundCloud called "No Debate."

Lillard responded soon after with a not-so-subtle clap-back titled "MARVINNNNNN???" The song begins with Lillard laughing and calling Bagley's bars "amateur." 

On his new album, though, Lillard is focused on something bigger as hip-hop stars such as Lil Wayne and Jeremih are featured throughout the project. 

On the lead track titled "Sorry" that features Lil Wayne, Lillard raps in the first verse, "Humble, but sorry not sorry." 

Big D.O.L.L.A. can be listened to in full on all musical platforms. 

