Video: Watch Inspiring Browns WR Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi Score 1st NFL TD

Add another chapter to Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi's incredible story.

Late in Thursday night's preseason opener against Washington, the Cleveland Browns rookie receiver took a punt 86 yards to the house for his first NFL touchdown:

While any player finding the end zone in the NFL is worth celebrating, Sheehy-Guiseppi's background makes this score even more remarkable.

According to Nick Shook of ClevelandBrowns.com, when he arrived to a workout in North Miami, he convinced the team he was supposed to be there by pretending to know Browns vice president of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith.

The 24-year-old managed to catch Highsmith's attention by running a 4.38 40-yard dash during the workout, which led to a workout with the team in Berea. He then slept outside a gym in Miami for two nights while waiting for the workout in Northeast Ohio. The former Phoenix College star was signed by the Browns on April 5.

And now he's in the NFL scoring touchdowns...while wearing teammate Odell Beckham Jr.'s cleats:

You can't make this stuff up.