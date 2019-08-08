Video: Watch Inspiring Browns WR Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi Score 1st NFL TD

Video: Watch Inspiring Browns WR Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi Score 1st NFL TDAugust 9, 2019
Add another chapter to Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi's incredible story.
Late in Thursday night's preseason opener against Washington, the Cleveland Browns rookie receiver took a punt 86 yards to the house for his first NFL touchdown:
Cleveland Browns @Browns
WHAT A MOMENT 😭 Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi returns a punt 86 yards for a TD — and the whole bench clears to celebrate https://t.co/anLZ3EEgAT
While any player finding the end zone in the NFL is worth celebrating, Sheehy-Guiseppi's background makes this score even more remarkable.
According to Nick Shook of ClevelandBrowns.com, when he arrived to a workout in North Miami, he convinced the team he was supposed to be there by pretending to know Browns vice president of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith.
B/R Gridiron @brgridiron
▫️Decided to go pro after not landing D-I scholarship ▫️Talked his way into NFL workout ▫️Ran 4.38s 40 to earn Browns tryout ▫️Couldn't afford hotel, slept outside and at a gym ▫️Earned contract at the tryout Browns WR Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi is living out his dream 🙏 https://t.co/vqQMkcMnzy
The 24-year-old managed to catch Highsmith's attention by running a 4.38 40-yard dash during the workout, which led to a workout with the team in Berea. He then slept outside a gym in Miami for two nights while waiting for the workout in Northeast Ohio. The former Phoenix College star was signed by the Browns on April 5.
James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV
Browns have signed WR Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi. Sheehy-Guiseppi is a rookie out of Phoenix College and was a first team NJCAA All-American in 2016, leading the nation in kick return yardage (1,278) and kick return touchdowns (four)
And now he's in the NFL scoring touchdowns...while wearing teammate Odell Beckham Jr.'s cleats:
Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo
Another cool twist on this story: Sheehy-Guiseppi told me he wore Odell Beckham’s cleats tonight. Says he had misplaced the ones he wanted to wear. Beckham, who has taken a liking to the kid, said, “Here, I broke these in for you.” https://t.co/o41GIhGhBm
You can't make this stuff up.
