Rogers Cup 2019: Thursday Scores, Results and Updated Canada Open Schedule

The 2019 Rogers Cup pared its field down to eight on both the men's and women's side Thursday, as the Canadian crowd was able to see some of the sport's top names in action.

Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams were atop the marquee, and all three were able to continue making their potential push to the finals. Here's a look at the full results from every match, along with a recap of the notable moments.

2019 Rogers Cup Results—Aug. 8

Men's Singles

[1] Rafael Nadal def. Guido Pella 6-3, 6-4

[2] Dominic Thiem def. [14] Marin Cilic 7-6(7), 6-4

[3] Alexander Zverev def. [13] Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-5, 5-7, 7-6(5)

[6] Karen Khachanov def. Felix Auger Aliassime 6-7(7), 7-5, 6-3

[7] Fabio Fognini def. Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 7-5

[8] Daniil Medvedev def. Christian Garin 6-3, 6-3

[10] Roberto Bautista Agut def. Richard Gasquet 7-5, 7-5

[16] Gael Monfils def. Hubert Hurkacs 6-4, 6-0

Women's Singles

[2] Naomi Osaka def. Iga Swiatek 7-6(4), 6-4

[3] Karolina Plískova def. [16] Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-5

[4] Simona Halep def. Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-2, 6-1

Bianca Andreescu def. [5] Kiki Bertans 6-1, 6-7(7), 6-4

[6] Elina Svitolina def. Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4

[8] Serena Williams def. Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-5, 6-4

Sofia Kenin def. Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 6-2

Marie Bouzkova def. Jeļena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-2

Recap

The men's singles, as has been the case throughout the event, were dominated by chalk. Six of the top eight seeds will head into the quarterfinals, and only two were in any danger Thursday.

Rafael Nadal breezed through Guido Pella in a 6-3, 6-4 romp, and Dominic Thiem edged past No. 14 Marin Cilic in a narrow straight-sets victory. Nadal's win gave him 379 in Masters 1000 events, breaking a tie with Roger Federer for the most all-time. He'll move on to play Fabio Fognini, who looked strong in a 6-2, 7-5 victory over unseeded Adrian Mannarino.

“He's having a great season, one of the best of his career, if not the best,” Nadal said of Fognini. “I need to be playing well. I think today I played better than yesterday, so I hope tomorrow I continue with this improvement. That's what I need if I want to keep having chances to be through.”

Alexander Zverev was the victor in the best match of the round of 16, narrowly getting past Nikoloz Basilashvili in a three-set thriller. Zverev survived despite an ugly service evening that saw him double-fault 14 times, allowing Basilashvili to stay competitive in the match. Eight of those double-faults came in the second set, which essentially allowed Basilashvili to force a third.

Zverev will move on to play sixth-seeded Karen Khachanov, who dropped his first set against 19-year-old Felix Auger Aliassime before coming back for a 6-7(7), 7-5, 6-3 triumph.

On the women's side, things were a little more unpredictable. Five of the top eight seeds remain heading into the quarterfinals, but fifth-seeded Kiki Bertans was the victim of the biggest upset of the evening. Bianca Andreescu continued her strong run in Canada with a three-set upset of Bertans, reaching her first quarterfinals in front of her home country.

"Today, I think I played better than my other matches, especially in the first set. I was on top of the ball, every ball. My serve was really effective as well," Andreescu said.

Second-seeded Naomi Osaka is the top woman left in the field after a straight-sets win over Iga Swiatek.

She'll face off against eighth-seeded Serena Williams in possibly the highest-profile match of the entire tournament—even including the finals. Osaka and Williams have not faced one another since their controversial 2018 U.S. Open final.

Williams defeated qualifier Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-5, 6-4 in a tune-up that gave her a bigger test than many expected.

“She played really well. She didn’t really give me any rhythm. I wasn’t sure what was going to come. It was definitely a challenge for me,” Williams said after the match. “I was trying to feel her game out. I knew I could take it to a new level.”

Expect all eyes to be on Williams and Osaka as they headline the quarterfinals Friday.

Updated Schedule

Men's Singles

[2] Dominic Thiem vs. [8] Daniil Medvedev (12 p.m. ET)

[3] Alexander Zverev vs. [6] Karen Khachanov (2 p.m. ET)

[1] Rafael Nadal vs. [7] Fabio Fognini (6:30 p.m. ET)

[10] Robert Bautista Agut vs. [16] Gael Monfils (7:50 p.m. ET)

Women's Singles

[6] Elina Svitolina vs. Sofia Kenin (12:30 p.m. ET)

[3] Karolina Plískova vs. Bianca Andreescu (2 p.m. ET)

[2] Naomi Osaka vs. [8] Serena Williams (7 p.m. ET)

[4] Simona Halep vs. Marie Bouzkova (8:15 p.m. ET)