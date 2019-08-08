Video: NBA 2K20 to Feature WNBA Gameplay for 1st Time in Series History

Los Angeles Sparks forward Candace Parker (3) dribbles against Washington Mystics forward LaToya Sanders (30) in the first half of a single elimination WNBA basketball playoff game, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The WNBA is finally coming to NBA 2K.

On Thursday, the popular videogame released footage of several WNBA players in action in NBA 2K20, including interviews from superstars Candace Parker and Breanna Stewart:

While EA Sports' NBA Live had WNBA players first appear in its 2018 edition, the NBA 2K series hadn't added them until this year. And according to WNBA.com, the new game will include all 12 teams and their full rosters in the "Play Now" and "Season" modes.

"We are excited to have WNBA players as part of this top-selling video game, helping to bring more exposure to these elite players, expanding our fan base and providing an immersive gaming experience featuring women role model athletes," WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said.

"For years, fans have requested the ability to play as some of their favorite WNBA stars," Jeff Thomas, the SVP of development at Visual Concepts, added. "We've been working with the WNBA and their top players to recreate a hyper-realistic version of their league with pinpoint accuracy. We're excited to roll out this new feature in NBA 2K20 because we know how important the WNBA is to the world of basketball."

It's high time the most talented female players in the world found themselves represented in one of the most popular sports games on the market. NBA 2K20 is set for release on Sept. 6. 

