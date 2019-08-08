Orlando Pride's Toni Pressley Treated for Breast Cancer: 'I Will Be Back Soon'

Ashley Feder/Getty Images

The Orlando Pride announced Wednesday that defender Toni Pressley underwent surgery Friday to treat breast cancer.

According to Julia Poe of Pro Soccer USA, Pressley has been placed on the 45-day disabled list and is set to continue undergoing treatment.

Pressley vowed to eventually return to the pitch:

The National Women's Soccer League also tweeted its support for the 29-year-old:

Per Poe, Pride general manager Erik Ustruck assured that she will receive quality treatment:

"We can't imagine what Toni is going through. On behalf of everyone at the Club, I would like to extend our unconditional support to Toni, her family and the members of our Orlando Pride family throughout the entirety of the treatment process. Toni's health and well-being is, of course, our biggest priority. We are happy to be able to provide her with the full backing of the Club, the NWSL and our partners at Orlando Health."

Pressley has been a member of the Pride since they selected her in the expansion draft in 2015. In 52 career matches for the club, the former Florida State standout has netted three goals.

Poe noted that Pressley is the second Pride player to undergo cancer treatment, joining goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar, who was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer in 2017.

Stajduhar returned to action after six months of treatment and is still with the club.