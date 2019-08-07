Bengals, NFL Foundation to Donate $75K to Help Dayton Shooting Victims

The Cincinnati Bengals will team up with the NFL Foundation to donate $75,000 to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund following Sunday's mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. 

"Dayton is part of our community and we are saddened by the tragic events that took place this weekend," Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn said in a statement Wednesday. "Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all of those affected."

The Dayton Foundation will distribute the money among the families affected by the tragedy.

According to Holly Yan, Chuck Johnston and Polo Sandoval of CNN, 24-year-old Connor Betts killed nine people and injured 37 others after opening fire on a Dayton street filled with bars and clubs early Sunday morning. Betts was shot and killed by law enforcement within 30 seconds of the start of the attack.

Dayton is approximately one hour from Cincinnati.

Though the team has since returned home to Paul Brown Stadium, the Bengals opened training camp this year at Dayton's Welcome Stadium.

