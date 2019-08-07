Rogers Cup 2019: Wednesday Scores, Results and Updated Toronto Masters Schedule

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The second round of the Rogers Cup took place Wednesday, with some of the top names in the sport all doing battle in Montreal and Toronto.

Below, we'll break down the day's most notable results and top storylines. And for the full list of men's and women's results and the updated schedule after Wednesday's matches, be sure to check out RogersCup.com.

Highlighted Men's Results

No. 1 Rafael Nadal def. Daniel Evans, 7-6, 6-4

No. 10 Roberto Bautista Agut def. Diego Schwartzman, 6-2, 7-5

Richard Gasquet def. No. 5 Kei Nishikori, 6-7, 6-2, 7-6

No. 8 Daniil Medvedev def. Kyle Edmund, 6-3, 6-0

Cristian Garin def. No. 12 John Isner, 6-3, 6-4

No. 14 Marin Cilic def. John Millman, 6-3, 6-4

Hubert Hurkacz def. No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

No. 2 Dominic Thiem def. Denis Shapovalov, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Highlighted Women's Results

Dayana Yastremska def. Victoria Azarenka, 7-5, 7-5

No. 11 Belinda Bencic def. Julia Goerges, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4

No. 6 Elina Svitolina def. Katerina Siniakova, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

No. 3 Karolina Pliskova def. Alison Riske, 6-4, 6-7, 6-2

No. 4 Simona Halep def. Jennifer Brady, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6

No. 2 Naomi Osaka def. Tatjana Maria, 6-2, 6-0

No. 8 Serena Williams def. Elise Mertens, 6-3, 6-3

Recap

Rafael Nadal hasn't been in action since losing to Roger Federer at the semifinals of Wimbledon in July, but he told reporters after his victory over Daniel Evans that he was trying to return to his winning ways, per ATPTour.com:

"Always is tough, first match on hard court after such a long time. After Wimbledon, the mind always goes down a little bit because I have been playing a long clay-court season, then grass, so you didn't relax. Then when you finish Wimbledon, it's like your body loses a little bit of that tension, so it needs little bit of time to recover.

"Today, as I said before, the main thing is win. I know with victories that other things should be coming slowly. I have been playing and practising more or less well. Now is the moment to compete. Today I competed enough well to be through. Tomorrow is another challenge."

The next challenge will be facing Guido Pella on Thursday. Don't expect Nadal to take him lightly.

"Today was a good victory that allowed me to be back on court again tomorrow," he said. "Tomorrow [I play] against a player who is playing great. He's having the best year of his career. He's super dangerous, winning great matches. I need to be ready for tomorrow."

While most of the top seeds advanced on the men's side, No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 5 Kei Nishikori and No. 12 John Isner saw their tournaments come to a close.

On the women's side, chalk mostly held, with No. 8 Serena Williams handling her business against Elise Mertens.

Her win included a few brilliant highlights, including some powerful winners:

Meanwhile, No. 2 Naomi Osaka put on one of the day's truly dominant performances before her opponent, Tatjana Maria, retired in the second set. That set the stage for either Osaka or No. 3 Karolina Pliskova to move into the top overall spot on the WTA rankings when the new set is released Monday.

Osaka spoke about her performance after the match, per WTATennis.com: