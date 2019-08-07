Jonathan Lucroy Reportedly Signs Contract with Cubs After Release from Angels

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs have added insurance at catcher as MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that Jonathan Lucroy will sign with the team.

The move to Chicago comes after Lucroy was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 2. The 33-year-old had signed a one-year contract with L.A. ahead of this season. With the Angels, Lucroy appeared in 74 games—starting 61 at catcher—and batted .242 with 30 RBI and seven home runs.

Lucroy joins the Cubs after their All-Star catcher Willson Contreras was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain on Aug. 4. Contreras is expected to be sidelined for four weeks.

