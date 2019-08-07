Celtics' Marcus Smart Out Indefinitely for Team USA Because of Calf Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 06: Marcus Smart signals to team during the 2019 USA Basketball Men's National Team Training Camp at Mendenhall Center on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus on August 05, 2019 in Las Vegas Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is suffering from calf tightness and considered out indefinitely as the United States prepares for the 2019 FIBA World Cup, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein

Team USA opened its training camp Monday in Las Vegas.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

