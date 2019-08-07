Champions League Results 2019: Scores, Highlights for Final Leg 1 Qualifiers

Mircea Rosca/Associated Press

James Forrest equalised for Celtic to help the Hoops leave Romania with a 1-1 draw from the first leg of their third-round qualifying match against CFR Cluj in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Earlier, Porto left Russia with a 1-0 win over Krasnodar thanks to attacking midfielder Sergio Oliveira's goal in the penultimate minute.

Giorgos Masouras saw Olympiakos to a win in Turkey against Istanbul Basaksehir. The hosts' task was made more difficult when they were reduced to 10 men in the 80th minute after midfielder Irfan Kahveci received a second yellow card.

Basel were on the way to a shock defeat at home when Gernot Trauner headed in for LASK five minutes after the break. Joao Klauss De Mello sealed a terrific result for the Austrian side with a second goal eight minutes from time.

Rosenborg also earned an impressive win on their travels thanks to Alexander Soderlund bagging a brace in Maribor.

Wednesday Results

Krasnodar 0-1 Porto

Istanbul Basaksehir 0-1 Olympiakos

Basel 1-2 LASK

Cluj 1-1 Celtic

Maribor 1-3 Rosenborg

Forrest was quick to react when he was teed up by Hatem Abd Elhamed seven minutes before the break. It was a smart finish from a gifted player whose technique and vision can help the Hoops finish the job in Glasgow on Tuesday, August 13.

Cluj aren't out of it yet, though, and Mario Rondon's well-taken goal in the 28th minute showcased the Romanian side's capability in the final third.

Celtic need to stay focused ahead of the second leg amid news left-back Kieran Tierney will sign for Arsenal. The two clubs reportedly agreed a fee for the transfer on Wednesday night, per David Ornstein of BBC Sport:

While Celtic still have a job to do, Porto are all but through after keeping a clean sheet at the Krasnodar Stadium. An experienced European outfit underpinned by former Real Madrid centre-back Pepe rarely looked like being breached.

However, Porto did struggle for creativity at times, with the absence of playmaker Hector Herrera, who joined Atletico Madrid on a free transfer this summer, obviously felt. The lack of service wasted the presence of prolific centre-forward Moussa Marega.

It took something special to earn Porto the decisive breakthrough, and it came when Oliveira stepped up to take a free-kick late on:

Porto are usually formidable at the Estadio do Dragao in this competition, so Krasnodar's hopes of progressing are likely already dashed.

Basel often expect to reach the group stage, but Luca Zuffi's 87th-minute goal barely spared the hosts' blushes when Austrian side LASK left Switzerland having earned a notable result.

Soderlund's goals looked like being enough for Rosenborg, even after Marcos Tavares got one back for Maribor. Yet any hopes the home side had of producing a comeback lasted less than a minute before Mike Jensen made the result safe for Rosenborg, putting the Norwegian club into a commanding position in the tie.