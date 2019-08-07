Ted Leonsis Says Wizards' Owners Will Have More Hands-on Approach with Team

Cliff Owen/Associated Press

Washington Wizards managing partner Ted Leonsis said Wednesday the team's ownership group plans to take on a more hands-on approach ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season.

Leonsis told Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington an evaluation of the organization following the April firing of general manager Ernie Grunfeld revealed a need for high-ranking executives to become more active.

"Our owners are going to be more involved," he said. "You constantly have to gauge back and forth: is it good to be involved, or is it not good to be involved? Every agent, every player that I've talked to said the more they see Raul Fernandez and Laurene Powell-Jobs and me, the more connected they feel to what our vision and what our ultimate plan is."

