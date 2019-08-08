Mitchell & Ness Honors 1992 USA Dream Team with Exclusive Collection

Photo Credit: Mitchell & Ness

The Mitchell & Ness Nostalgia Co. announced Thursday it has released an exclusive memorabilia collection to honor the Dream Team—the 1992 United States men's Olympic basketball team featuring one of the most star-studded rosters in sports history.

Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Charles Barkley headlined the group of NBA superstars who came together to dominate the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, Spain. Team USA, which won every game by at least 32 points, defeated Croatia in the gold-medal game.

"The '92 Dream Team took USA Basketball to the global stage and dominated it," Mitchell & Ness CEO Kevin Wulff said in a statement. "We wanted to give our consumers—those who were able to witness the greatest team to ever live and also those who may have not, a chance to don a piece of history."

The collection features authentic jerseys, T-shirts, outerwear, headwear and practice gear.

It's fair to wonder whether Team USA will ever see another collection of talent on the level of the Dream Team. Not only did the roster feature some of the best players in basketball history, but the idea of spending the offseason playing international basketball is under threat.

The American squad for this year's FIBA Basketball World Cup has witnessed a mass exodus in recent months because of the increased focus on rest and recovery, which has even leaked into the NBA regular season with the "load management" craze.

In 1993, when Jordan announced his decision to skip an Olympic repeat bid, he explained the impact it can take on the body was a factor, though he didn't want to impact other players' choices.

"I don't like giving advice on things like that," he told reporters. "Everybody has their own individual goals. Some players may have goals of representing their country, and if that's the case, they should go. But they should know what they're getting into, a grueling five-week process that will eventually take its toll on you mentally and physically."

So the Dream Team, which still holds a special place in sports history 27 years later, may remain on that pedestal for decades to come.