Fantasy Baseball 2019: Highlighting Top Sleepers for MLB Week 19

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

There is still plenty of time to find hidden gems to help your fantasy baseball teams over the next two months.

Some of the top sleepers available play for teams that do not exactly spring to mind when searching for fantasy additions.

Solid pitching and hitting options are reasonably easy to acquire in most leagues from franchises at, or near, the bottom of the standings.

There are also a few intriguing players putting together good runs at the plate for contenders, and thanks to their expanded roles, they could end up providing fantasy owners with more success than they might already be having.

Jordan Yamamoto, SP, Miami

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Miami's Jordan Yamamoto opened August with an eight-strikeout performance in a 5-4 win over Minnesota Thursday.

The 23-year-old conceded four earned runs off seven hits in the victory, but he did not allow a batter to reach a walk over six innings.

The outing against the Twins was a step in the right direction for Yamamoto, who suffered his first two losses in the previous starts against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Before suffering back-to-back losses, he won four of his first six appearances and gave up zero earned runs in three of them.

Yamamoto is owned in 37 percent of Yahoo leagues and 35 percent in ESPN competitions, per Fantasy Pros.

Because he gave up 15 earned runs over his last three starts, there could be some concern in acquiring the Hawaiian, but he has been consistent with striking out batters and allowed more than five hits on one occasion.

Yamamoto faces a tough test against the surging New York Mets Thursday afternoon at Citi Field.

While pitching on the road could be a concern for some hurlers, two of his scoreless outings came in St. Louis and Atlanta. That is important to note since the Marlins have a pair of six-game road trips in August and September in which Yamamoto will likely pitch.

Niko Goodrum, IF/OF, Detroit

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Rarely do you find an effective hitter with positional flexibility like Detroit's Niko Goodrum.

The 27-year-old, who has 10 home runs, 40 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 99 games, is eligible at all infield spots and the outfield in Yahoo leagues.

Goodrum has primarily started in the middle infield over the last week, but he has lined up at first base and all three outfield positions since the start of July.

The former Minnesota Twin moved on to our radar with a three-hit night Friday against Texas and with a pair of base knocks two days later versus the Rangers.

In the first contest of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Chicago White Sox, Goodrum went 1-for-3 at the dish with a double to give him seven hits in five games.

The uptick in production to kick off August is an extension of the solid form he was in for a good amount of July.

In addition to recording an eight-game hitting streak at the back end of July, Goodrum tallied six multi-hit games.

The versatile Tiger is on the roster of 29 percent of Yahoo teams and less than half of that on ESPN.

Given his availability on the waiver wire and consistency at the plate, Goodrum is worth a look to provide a boost to any position on your squad.

Ender Inciarte, OF, Atlanta

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Ender Inciarte is one of two Atlanta outfielders, along with Adam Duvall, stepping up to fill the void of the injured Nick Markakis.

The left-handed center fielder is not going to bring much power to your lineup, but he has displayed an ability to reach base more than once lately.

Since July 27, Inciarte has a quartet of multi-hit performances and has scored on six occasions.

Getting on base is one thing, but being able to race around them to cross the plate provides an extra element to lineups that could make the difference in matchups on certain nights.

As long as Inciarte is able to consistently put in quality at-bats for the Braves, he can be viewed as a solid outfield pickup.

In ESPN leagues, the 28-year-old has been swooped up by 51 percent of players, but his availability increases on Yahoo, with only 31 percent of owners are utilizing his services.

Most of Inciarte's recent success has come on the road, which means the six contests left at Minnesota and Miami should not hamper his approach at the plate before the Braves return home for a nine-game stretch.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90



Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference

