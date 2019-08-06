Video: Watch 2021 7-Footer Chet Holmgren Cross Up Stephen Curry at SC30 Select

Video: Watch 2021 7-Footer Chet Holmgren Cross Up Stephen Curry at SC30 SelectAugust 6, 2019
Chet Holmgren has handles.
The 5-star recruit from the class of 2021 is attending Stephen Curry's SC30 Select Camp this week, and the 7-foot big man hit the two-time MVP with a nasty behind-the-back move before slashing to the rim for a poster dunk:
7 footer Chet Holmgren hit Steph Curry with the SAUCE and then dunked it! #SC30Select @ChetHolmgren @StephenCurry30 https://t.co/xjHZxb4bus
Highlights like the one above are why Holmgren is considered the No. 6 overall prospect and the top center in the class of 2021, per 247Sports' composite rankings. Add in a nice perimeter stroke and excellent rim protection, and Holmgren has the ability to become a special player, especially if he fills out his frame with more muscle in the future.
And hitting a three-time NBA champion like Curry with that type of sauce is a pretty good sign.
