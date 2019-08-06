Video: Watch 2021 7-Footer Chet Holmgren Cross Up Stephen Curry at SC30 Select

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2019

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry walks on the court during a timeout in the second quarter of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Chet Holmgren has handles.

The 5-star recruit from the class of 2021 is attending Stephen Curry's SC30 Select Camp this week, and the 7-foot big man hit the two-time MVP with a nasty behind-the-back move before slashing to the rim for a poster dunk:

Highlights like the one above are why Holmgren is considered the No. 6 overall prospect and the top center in the class of 2021, per 247Sports' composite rankings. Add in a nice perimeter stroke and excellent rim protection, and Holmgren has the ability to become a special player, especially if he fills out his frame with more muscle in the future.

And hitting a three-time NBA champion like Curry with that type of sauce is a pretty good sign. 

