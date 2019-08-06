Utah Basketball Given 2 Years Probation by NCAA over Recruiting Violations

Cody Glenn/Getty Images

An NCAA Division I committee put the University of Utah men's basketball program on probation for two years and handed down other penalties after the team self-reported recruiting violations in April 2018, per Steve Bartle of 247Sports.

Bartle reported the committee's findings:

"The committee found that an associate head coach coordinated with a local community college's men's basketball head coach to get a high school prospect to the university's campus for a visit, that would be paid for by the community college. While the prospect was in the area, he also visited the Utah campus, according to the committee. Since the community college paid for the prospect's visit to the university, the visit was classified as an official visit and caused the university to exceed the number of allowable official visits."

Utah has also incurred a self-imposed $5,000 fine, a few minor recruiting restrictions and a one-year show-cause order for the associate head coach.

The associate head coach in question is Tommy Connor, per Kurt Kragthorpe of the Salt Lake Tribune.

Head coach Larry Krystkowiak provided the following statement, per Bartle:

"While they were inadvertent and unintentional mistakes on our part, and there was never an intent to circumvent any rules, we accept that they were violations and, as the head coach, I am accountable for them. I have always been a strong proponent of protecting the integrity of college basketball and that will not change."

