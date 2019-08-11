Goldberg Beats Dolph Ziggler Via Jackhammer at WWE SummerSlam 2019

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Goldberg defeated Dolph Ziggler in his in-ring return at WWE SummerSlam in Toronto on Sunday night.

The Showoff connected with a pair of superkicks but couldn't keep the veteran down for more than a one-count.

Goldberg stopped messing around at that point and delivered a Spear to Ziggler. That was a prelude to the Jackhammer and a quick victory.

The match marked Goldberg's first since falling to The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia in June, and it provided a far more fitting sendoff if it turns out to be the final match of the WWE Hall of Famer's career.

Ziggler was initially scheduled to face The Miz at SummerSlam, but WWE pulled a bait and switch on the go-home episode of Raw. During a contract signing on "Miz TV," The A-Lister revealed he would not be The Showoff's opponent.

After teasing that Shawn Michaels would face Ziggler, Goldberg made his entrance and ran off The Showoff before The Heartbreak Kid laid him out with Sweet Chin Music to close the show.

The seeds for a potential Goldberg vs. Ziggler match were planted several weeks ago when the latter first mentioned the veteran's poor performance in his match against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown.

Then, during a "Miz TV" segment involving himself, Miz and Michaels, Ziggler took a shot at legends who continue to wrestle past their prime. He called Goldberg's showing in Saudi Arabia and Michaels' return match at Crown Jewel last year an "embarrassment."

During that same segment, Ziggler sucker-punched Miz and hit HBK with a superkick, which set the stage for Monday's big announcement.

When Goldberg and The Undertaker struggled through their match, it was unclear if either of them would lace up their boots again. However, The Deadman bounced back quickly, when he teamed with Roman Reigns against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules on July 14.

That match went well and was arguably his best in years, which may may have inspired WWE's decision-makers to give Goldberg another chance as well.

He was limited as a wrestler even in his prime, and at 52 years of age, he has to be handled more delicately.

WWE allowed Goldberg to work to his strengths in Sunday's match against a seasoned and accomplished Ziggler, and it made for a fun moment that didn't detract from the rest of the SummerSlam card.

