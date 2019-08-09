One Move Each MLB Contender Can Still Make to Fix Its Biggest Flaw

0 of 17

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

There are no more trades to be made in Major League Baseball. This season's July 31 deadline truly ended the summer trading season, so contenders will have to find other means to make upgrades.

We have a few ideas.

We've taken a look at each of the 17 contenders left in the 2019 playoff race and pinpointed free-agent signings, injury activations, minor league call-ups and position switches that could potentially make them better for the stretch run.

We'll go division-by-division, starting with the American League East.

Note: For consistent reference, we've used MLB.com's prospect rankings.