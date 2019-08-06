Gonzalo Higuain 'Could End His Career at Juventus,' Says Striker's Father

Lampson Yip - Clicks Images/Getty Images

Gonzalo Higuain's father has said the striker could retire at Juventus when his contract expires in two years, although his family would prefer the Argentinian ends his career at boyhood club River Plate.

The 31-year-old joined River's academy in 1997 and graduated after eight years, making his senior debut in 2005. He spent a single season in Argentina's top flight before Real Madrid signed the attacker in 2006.

Jorge Higuain told Continental Ctes (h/t Football Italia): “Gonzalo’s in a good place. He has two years left on his contract and could end his career at Juventus. We, as a family, would like him to retire at River. He has a great and affectionate relationship with [River Coach Marcelo] Gallardo.”

Higuain is of course free to extend his contract before the expiration of his current deal, though that seems unlikely at this stage.

The forward recently returned to Turin after spending last season on loan at Serie A rivals AC Milan (August 2018 to January 2019) and Premier League giants Chelsea (January to June).

Juventus may have signalled their intention to keep the veteran attacker after they recently sold Moise Kean to Everton for £27 million. Sportswriter Adam Digby noted Higuain's reluctance to leave the club as a crucial factor in why he could remain:

Maurizio Sarri managed Higuain during their time together at Chelsea during the second half of last season. However, the combined 13 goals he scored in 40 appearances for Milan (eight in 22 games) and Chelsea (five in 18 games) was his worst season return since 2010-11.

It was while he played under Sarri at Napoli that Higuain broke Serie A's record for goals in a single campaign, scoring 38 times in the 2015-16 season. There's a chance both parties may feel they can bring the best out of one another once more.

Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia) recently reported AS Roma are keen to cut a deal for the South American. Journalist Paul Brown didn't show much faith in the player recapturing his best form:

Higuain signed a five-year contract with Juventus and reportedly earns £130,000 per week in Turin, making him one of Juve's higher earners.

River Plate would struggle to tempt the player in that regard not to mention the fact they'd be unlikely to come up with a transfer offer Juve would find appealing.

Higuain was showing his worth in Bianconeri colours as recently as 2017-18:

The forward scored during a recent 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in pre-season and could become Sarri's preferred option up front, with Cristiano Ronaldo shifting out left to accommodate him.

The 2018 Copa Libertadores champions, River, will have a better chance of tempting their former starlet on a free transfer in 2021—when Higuain will be 33—though it's possible he hangs up his boots in Europe.