16-Year Vet Udonis Haslem Re-Signs with Heat on Reported 1-Year, $2.6M Contract

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Udonis Haslem will return to the Miami Heat for a 17th season, the club announced Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds, Haslem and the Heat agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.6 million contract.

This should come as no surprise, as Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported August 5 that the 39-year-old veteran was "strongly leaning" toward playing in 2019-20. That comes after Heat coach Erik Spoelstra made it clear in April he would welcome Haslem back for another season.

Haslem previously discussed his future on Instagram, declining to commit either way back in June:

"... It makes sense why most think I should retire at 39. Cause most would. Cause most are average minded. Most don't look like this at 39! Hell they ain't look like this at 19. Lol. So y'all keep worrying about the last spot on the roster while I sit back and stay ready so I don't gotta get ready. I'm not saying I'm playing next year but if u with me then u will support whatever I do!!"

That came after he had said in April his decision "would strictly be a family decision."

After going undrafted out of Florida in 2002, Haslem has spent his entire career in South Beach. He is the franchise's all-time leader in rebounds (5,738), and he ranks second behind former teammate Dwyane Wade in both games and minutes played.

As Miami has shifted its attention toward the future and Haslem has aged, his role with the team has become extremely limited in recent years. He logged just 40 appearances and 276 minutes over the past three seasons.

Haslem averaged 2.5 points and 2.7 rebounds in 7.4 minutes per game last season. He made a total of 10 appearances, including one start.