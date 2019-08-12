NBA Players Entering Now-or-Never Seasons

1 of 5

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Despite Malik Monk's stardom at Kentucky, there were enough questions about his NBA fit that led to his slide outside the top 10 in the 2017 draft. But his perceived value took a bigger hit in 2018-19 as he received DNPs as a second-year player on a lottery team.

Failing to make a big jump in 2020 may not put his career in jeopardy, but his second contract won't reflect a traditional lottery pick's.

Known for scoring and shot-making out of college, Monk offers little outside of jump-shooting, and his jump-shooting hasn't been reliable. His three-point mark fell to 33.0 percent from 34.2 percent last season. He shot under 40.0 percent from the floor, again, while adding minimal value as a passer (1.6 assists to 1.2 turnovers), rebounder (1.9 per game) or defender. Charlotte was better last year when Monk wasn't on the floor.

With the Hornets forced into tank mode by Kemba Walker's decision to leave, Monk's development should be a priority this year in Charlotte. The front office needs to know what it has in the No. 11 pick before deciding whether to make another commitment.

A poor season would likely lead to Charlotte moving on and teams around the league losing faith in Monk's trajectory and potential impact.