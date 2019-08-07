Most Overrated MLB Teams Entering Heat of 2019 Pennant Races

0 of 5

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The month of August has arrived, and that means pennant races around baseball are heating up with less than two months remaining in the regular season.

While some teams are obvious playoff contenders and others have obviously moved into the non-contender category, there are a handful of squads still occupying the gray area in between.

Ahead we've highlighted five MLB contenders that are overrated relative to their current odds of reaching the postseason, which come courtesy of FanGraphs.

In other words, we're saying that these five teams should have much lower odds of reaching the postseason than they are being given.

Let's get to it.