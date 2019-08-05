Video: Watch J.J. Watt Accidentally Break Child's Bike Before Texans Practice

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Who could've foreseen a children's bicycle buckling under the weight of a five-time NFL All-Pro?

Prior to a joint practice between the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers on Monday, Texans star J.J. Watt participated in the custom of borrowing a bike from a young fan and going for a stroll. Unfortunately, his choice of bike was suspect at best:

Watt found a bigger, better bicycle more suited for his needs:

"The bike that I was using was not equipped for a 290-pound man, and the seat broke off," he said of the situation, per ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop. "We have purchased a new bike for the boy. So, I apologize for that."

Watt is a native of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, and famously walked on with the Wisconsin Badgers before moving on to the NFL, so he was well-acquainted with the Packers' preseason ritual.

"Growing up here, I know how special it is to get to interact with a player from the Green Bay Packers," he said. "For them to have that tradition, where kids get to be up close and personal with their favorite players and they get to hold their helmet."

Plus, that kid ended the day with a new bike. Maybe that was Watt's plan all along.