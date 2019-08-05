2020 NFL Rookie of the Year Odds: Kyler Murray Favored in Offensive ROY Lines

Matt York/Associated Press

Not only was Kyler Murray the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, oddsmakers think he'll be the best rookie in the league this year.

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback is the heavy favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award this season, listed at +175 to win ($100 bet wins $175):

Interestingly, the second-best option, Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, was the No. 24 overall pick in the draft.

