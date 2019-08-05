Rogers Cup 2019: Stan Wawrinka Wins, Maria Sharapova Loses in Monday Results

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The 2019 Rogers Cup continued Monday, as spots in the round of 32 were up for grabs in both the men's and women's draws.

A number of stars took the court on Day 3, with Angelique Kerber, Milos Raonic, Maria Sharapova, Stan Wawrinka and Caroline Wozniacki all attempting to advance.



Below is a look at the latest tournament action from Montreal.

2019 Rogers Cup Results—Aug. 5

Men's Singles

[17] Milos Raonic def. Lucas Pouille, 6-4, 6-4

Jan-Lennard Struff def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, 6-2, 6-2

Adrian Mannarino def. Mikhail Kukushkin, 6-4, 6-4

Stan Wawrinka def. Grigor Dimitrov, 6-4, 6-4

Tommy Paul def. Brayden Schnur, 6-1, 6-2

[13] Nikoloz Basilashvili def. Dusan Lajovic, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

Cameron Norrie def. Marton Fucsovics, 5-7, 6-2, 6-3

Cristian Garin def. Laslo Djere, 6-2, 7-6 (4)

Denis Shapovalov def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, 6-3, 7-5

Richard Gasquet def. Benoit Paire, 7-6 (2), 6-4

[10] Roberto Bautista Agut def. Bernard Tomic, 6-3, 6-2

Ilya Ivashka def. Soonwoo Kwon, 7-6 (3), 6-4

Peter Polansky vs. [16] Gael Monfils

Women's Singles

Dayana Yastremska def. [13] Johanna Konta, 6-3, 6-2

Jennifer Brady def. Kristina Mladenovic, 6-1, 6-2

[11] Belinda Bencic def. Anastasia Potapova, 6-2, 6-1

Elise Mertens def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1

Sofia Kenin def. Su-Wei Hsieh, 6-4, 6-3

Julia Goerges def. Polona Hercog, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5)

Marie Bouzkova def. [WC] Leylah Fernandez, 6-0, 6-1

[15] Caroline Wozniacki def. Yulia Putintseva, 6-4, 6-2

Svetlana Kuznetsova def. Xiyu Wang, 6-2, 6-4

Jelena Ostapenko def. Caroline Garcia, 6-3, 6-3

Francesca di Lorenzo def. Petra Martic, 6-4, 7-5

[16] Anett Kontaveit def. [WC] Maria Sharapova, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

[12] Angelique Kerber vs. Daria Kasatkina, following Sharapova-Kontaveit

Top Highlights

Stan Wawrinka def. Grigor Dimitrov, 6-4, 6-4

Wawrinka pulled off a straight-set victory over Dimitrov, but it didn't come easy.

The former World No. 3 was tested in each set, needing 95 minutes to take care of business. Wawrinka's biggest edge came on first-serve points, as he came out on top in 86 percent (31 of 36) of such occasions. Dimitrov won the point on first serves on a respectable 62 percent (26 of 42).

Wawrinka piled up 12 aces; Dimitrov managed only two. Unfortunately for Dimitrov, six double-faults also proved costly.

It marked the 150th ATP Masters 1000 victory of the 34-year-old's career, per Tennis TV. He has three major titles on his resume, with Wimbledon the only event keeping him from the career Grand Slam.

Wawrinka improves to 6-4 all-time versus Dimitrov, winning each of their last four meetings.

Wawrinka will now face sixth-seeded Karen Khachanov in the round of 32.

[16] Anett Kontaveit def. [WC] Maria Sharapova, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

On a day in which nine of the first 11 matchups in the women's draw had straight-set results, Montreal was due for a competitive battle.

Sharapova and Kontaveit more than delivered.

The 32-year-old Sharapova came out strong against her 23-year-old opponent, using a strong forehand to power herself to a first-set victory:

However, Kontaveit didn't back down against the five-time Grand Slam champ. She responded by taking the second set, 6-3:

That set up a winner-take-all third set for the right to move on.

The third set was a battle to the finish, with neither Sharapova nor Kontaveit able to hold a clear advantage early on. With the third set tied at four games apiece, they battled deep into the ninth game as neither wanted to move within a game of elimination.

Ultimately, it was Kontaveit who was able to prevail—despite Sharapova owning the serve.

That essentially decided the match, as Kontaveit finished off her opponent in the 10th game...two hours and 41 minutes after the match started.

In the end, she was able to overcome losing the first set and defeat Sharapova for the first time by winning each of the final two sets in a two-hour, 41-minute battle. Sharapova had won their only previous meeting, which came in Stuttgart, Germany, in 2017.

Kontaveit awaits the winner of Tuesday's match between Venus Williams and Carla Suarez Navarro in the round of 32.

Notable Matches—Aug. 6

Men's Draw

[14] Marin Cilic vs. Bradley Klahn, 12 p.m. ET

[12] John Isner vs. Jordan Thompson, 12 p.m. ET

Women's Draw

[WC] Venus Williams vs. Carla Suarez Navarro, 11 a.m. ET

[WC] Eugenie Bouchard vs. Bianca Andreescu, not before 7 p.m. ET

[7] Sloane Stephens vs. Marie Bouzkova, follows Bouchard-Andreescu

[14] Madison Keys vs. Donna Vekic

