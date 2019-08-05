2019 MLB Playoff Schedule: World Series, Wild Card, More Dates Announced

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Major League Baseball announced the full 2019 playoff schedule Monday, beginning with wild-card games Oct. 1 and 2 and running through a potential Game 7 of the World Series on Oct. 30.

TBS, Fox Sports 1, MLB Network, ESPN and Fox will serve as the broadcasters for the four rounds of playoff action. TBS will carry the first Wild Card matchup on Oct. 1, while ESPN will broadcast the second a night later.

Times for the games are yet to be announced.

The Astros are currently listed as the favorites to win the World Series at 2-1 at SportsLine. The Dodgers have the second-best odds at 5-2, while the Yankees (6-1), Braves (10-1) and Cubs (14-1) round things out.

Houston saw its odds take a huge bump at the trade deadline after acquiring Zack Greinke. Equipped with a playoff rotation of Greinke, Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Wade Miley, the Astros appear primed to take down an offense-heavy team like the Yankees come October.