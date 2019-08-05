2019 MLB Playoff Schedule: World Series, Wild Card, More Dates Announced

2019 MLB Playoff Schedule: World Series, Wild Card, More Dates AnnouncedAugust 5, 2019
Major League Baseball announced the full 2019 playoff schedule Monday, beginning with wild-card games Oct. 1 and 2 and running through a potential Game 7 of the World Series on Oct. 30.
TBS, Fox Sports 1, MLB Network, ESPN and Fox will serve as the broadcasters for the four rounds of playoff action. TBS will carry the first Wild Card matchup on Oct. 1, while ESPN will broadcast the second a night later.
Times for the games are yet to be announced.
The Astros are currently listed as the favorites to win the World Series at 2-1 at SportsLine. The Dodgers have the second-best odds at 5-2, while the Yankees (6-1), Braves (10-1) and Cubs (14-1) round things out.
Houston saw its odds take a huge bump at the trade deadline after acquiring Zack Greinke. Equipped with a playoff rotation of Greinke, Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Wade Miley, the Astros appear primed to take down an offense-heavy team like the Yankees come October.
"He's one of the best of the generation I've been around baseball," Astros manager A.J. Hinch told reporters of Greinke. "He's elite across the board. Adding him to any rotation is a positive. Adding him to this rotation is pretty incredible."
The Astros are following a blueprint similar to their 2017 World Series championship when a midseason acquisition of Verlander put them over the edge.
The Yankees are built around an elite offense that has had to overcome a rash of injuries to take a commanding lead in the AL East. Giancarlo Stanton has been limited to just nine games, and the team has shuffled through a revolving door of first basemen. In total, 25 players have spent time on the injured list.
The Dodgers have a seven-game advantage on any NL team in the standings and are looking to get over the hump after losing the Fall Classic the last two years.
