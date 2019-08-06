Re-Ranking MLB's Top 10 Lineups Post-Trade Deadline

0 of 10

Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

Pitching might win championships, but a sputtering offense can derail a title run just as quickly as an underperforming starting rotation or a porous bullpen.

More than a few notable hitters changed teams at this year's trade deadline, while other squads have made in-house additions in the form of top prospects stepping into key roles at the MLB level.

As we gear up for the stretch run, now is the perfect time to highlight the 10 most dangerous lineups in baseball.

One important stat to consider here is team OPS+, which is an adjusted statistic that takes into account a team's home ballpark, among other things. So while they may have lofty run totals, you won't find the Colorado Rockies (86 OPS+, 26th in MLB) or the Texas Rangers (95 OPS+, 19th) on the following list.

While that stat served as a good starting point, things like injuries, recent performance, deadline additions and a fair bit of subjectivity also played a part in determining which teams made the cut and where they ranked.