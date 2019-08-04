Ex-MLB Pitcher Tyrell Jenkins Involved in Huge Brawl at Softball Game on Video

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2019

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 20: Tyrell Jenkins #61 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Turner Field on August 20, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Getty Images)
Kevin Liles/Getty Images

Former MLB pitcher Tyrell Jenkins was involved in a fight during a USA Softball District 25 game in Texas on Wednesday, according to TMZ Sports.

You can see the incident below:

According to that report, "Jenkins, along with 3 other players, received a one-year suspension from the league for their roles in the brawl. Two other players got two-year suspensions. We're told law enforcement was NOT called to the scene ... and the incident was handled internally."

Jenkins, 27, appeared in 14 games (eight starts) for the Atlanta Braves in the 2016 season, finishing 2-4 with a 5.88 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 26 strikeouts in 52 innings. The former first-round pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2010 season spent the majority of his career in the minor leagues and is now out of baseball.

He has become involved in adult softball, though he won't be appearing in the USA Softball District for one year. 

Related

    Astros Throw No-Hitter 🚨

    Four Houston pitchers combine to throw no-hitter vs. Mariners

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Astros Throw No-Hitter 🚨

    Four Houston pitchers combine to throw no-hitter vs. Mariners

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Encarnacion Out 3-5 Weeks with Wrist Fracture

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Encarnacion Out 3-5 Weeks with Wrist Fracture

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Red Sox Held Players-Only Meeting

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Red Sox Held Players-Only Meeting

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Strasburg Should Rip Up His $100M Contract

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Why Strasburg Should Rip Up His $100M Contract

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report