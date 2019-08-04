Ex-MLB Pitcher Tyrell Jenkins Involved in Huge Brawl at Softball Game on Video

Kevin Liles/Getty Images

Former MLB pitcher Tyrell Jenkins was involved in a fight during a USA Softball District 25 game in Texas on Wednesday, according to TMZ Sports.

You can see the incident below:

According to that report, "Jenkins, along with 3 other players, received a one-year suspension from the league for their roles in the brawl. Two other players got two-year suspensions. We're told law enforcement was NOT called to the scene ... and the incident was handled internally."

Jenkins, 27, appeared in 14 games (eight starts) for the Atlanta Braves in the 2016 season, finishing 2-4 with a 5.88 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 26 strikeouts in 52 innings. The former first-round pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2010 season spent the majority of his career in the minor leagues and is now out of baseball.

He has become involved in adult softball, though he won't be appearing in the USA Softball District for one year.