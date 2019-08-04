Fantasy Baseball 2019: Pickups and MLB Waiver-Wire Adds for Week 19

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Some of the deals made before the July 31 MLB trade deadline could end up having a significant impact on your fantasy teams for the stretch run of the regular season.

The Arizona Diamondbacks traded one of their top arms to the Houston Astros but it received a young arm that could make a mark right away through a transaction that flew under the radar.

Another low-profile acquisition in Houston stole the spotlight in his first start for the club, which could lead to a mass addition from the waiver wire in the coming days.

While some hurlers have caught our attention, there are plenty of hot batters that deserve a look over the next week as well, including one with positional versatility in Seattle.

Zac Gallen, SP, Arizona

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Zac Gallen could end up as a beneficiary of a change of scenery and an open spot at his position that was made available by a trade.

Gallen was dealt from the Miami Marlins to Arizona Diamondbacks hours before his new ball club completed a transaction that moved Zack Greinke to the Houston Astros.

In his seven starts with the Marlins, Gallen conceded no more than three earned runs and allowed two players to cross the plate on four hits in his most-recent appearance.

Gallen, who is projected to make his first Arizona start Wednesday, struck out at least five batters in six of his seven outings for Miami, and he produced 17 punchouts against the Chicago White Sox and the Minnesota Twins in his past two starts.

The 24-year-old is owned in 42 percent of Yahoo leagues and 19 percent of ESPN competitions, per Fantasy Pros, so he should be available on a good amount of waiver wires.

If Gallen keeps up his consistency from Miami in his new location, he could end up as a valuable back-end rotation option for the rest of the season.

Aaron Sanchez, SP, Houston

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

There is going to be a rush to the waiver wire to acquire Aaron Sanchez after his outstanding performance Saturday.

The recently acquired Houston Astros starter tossed six innings without giving up a hit in his first appearance for the American League West leader.

Although he carries a 3-14 record from his time with the Toronto Blue Jays, Sanchez built up momentum on the mound prior to his arrival in Houston

On July 23 versus Cleveland, Sanchez struck out six batters, gave up five hits and let one run cross the plate in five innings.

Five days later, against the Tampa Bay Rays, the 27-year-old retired 10 batters on strikes over 5.2 innings.

Entering Sunday, Sanchez was only owned in 14 percent of Yahoo leagues and lower still on ESPN.

Because of his recent form with Toronto and Saturday's performance, those numbers are expected to rise, so it would be wise of you to select Sanchez before it is too late.

Austin Nola, 1B/2B, Seattle

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Austin Nola has one of the hottest bats of players widely available on the waiver wire.

The 29-year-old infielder is owned in fewer than 10 percent in Yahoo and ESPN leagues, which means plenty of teams can benefit from his run at the dish.

Nola ended July with four multi-hit performances in his past six games, including back-to-back three-hit days against the Texas Rangers.

During that span, he picked up four doubles, a triple and a home run, which proves he can add more value to fantasy teams that just reaching base.

The brother of Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola is also an intriguing fantasy prospect because he carries versatility at first and second base.

Nola played the majority of July at first base, but in the past week, he shifted over to the other part of the right side of the infield.

The combination of his infield flexibility and recent hitting stats should draw some owners to take a flier on Nola in the coming weeks.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.