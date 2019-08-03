NASCAR at Watkins Glen 2019 Qualifying Results: Chase Elliott Wins Pole Position

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2019

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet, drives during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 03, 2019 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)
Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Chase Elliott won the pole for the 2019 Go Bowling at The Glen after posting the fastest qualifying time Saturday.

William Byron will join Elliott up front, while Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson round out the top five.

Below is a look at the action from New York.

     

Watkins Glen Qualifying Results

1. Chase Elliott

2. William Byron

3. Kyle Busch

4. Martin Truex Jr.

5. Kyle Larson

6. Denny Hamlin

7. Kurt Busch

8. Jimmie Johnson

9. Aric Almirola

10. Brad Keselowski

11. Michael McDowell

12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

*Full qualifying results available on NASCAR's official website

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

