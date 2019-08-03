John Wall Thinks Bradley Beal Will Sign New Wizards Contract Amid Trade Rumors

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Bradley Beal and John Wall will remain a package deal, according to the latter.

Beal has been offered a three-year, $111 million maximum extension by the Washington Wizards, and the offer expires on Oct. 21. However, Wall believes Beal will put ink to paper before then and said as much at his annual backpack giveaway Saturday, according to NBC Sports' Chase Hughes.

"I think he will sign it," Wall said. "Brad's a very smart guy. He's going to make the best decision for himself and the organization. He enjoys D.C. I mean, he won the Community Assist Award for all the things he did there. He loves playing with me."

Wall was in a similar situation during the summer of 2017. The 28-year-old point guard opted to sign a four-year, $170 million extension with the Wizards. "At the end of the day, you never know," Wall added Saturday. "You can sign an extension like I signed an extension, then an injury can happen or something years later."

Wall ruptured his Achilles tendon when he slipped and fell at home, which required surgery and included an estimated 12-month recovery time. In February, the Washington Post's Candace Buckner wrote that the five-time All-Star "could sit most, if not all, of the 2019-20 season" as a result.

That bit seems relevant to Beal's decision moving forward, especially since Wall noted the 26-year-old loves playing with him. When is the next time the two will be on the court together again?

Beal has been limited by injuries in the past, too—playing 55 games in 2015-16 and 63 the season before—which might nudge him to take Washington up on three years of maximum stability.

However, when Washington offered Beal his extension on July 26, The Athletic's David Aldridge relayed that the guard may be leaning toward betting on himself:

"Beal, unsurprisingly, is not signing it immediately, if at all. While grateful for the gesture and while wanting to not abandon the team as it approaches a likely rough season, obvious questions remain about the team's short- and long-term plans during the prime of his career. And Beal also remains eligible for the much more lucrative supermax after next season if he makes one of the three All-NBA teams for Washington after next season.

"The sides will continue what have been amiable discussions next week."

Last season, with Wall playing only 32 games, Beal averaged career highs in points (25.6), assists (5.5), rebounds (5.0) and steals (1.5) across 82 starts.

In early July, the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson reported that the Heat were "engaged" with Washington in trade talks pertaining to Beal. "Miami loves Beal, who has said the Wizards told him he won't be traded," Jackson added.

Whether the Wizards want to trade Beal, which Buckner wrote in mid-July might depend on whether he signs an extension, the interest from outside parties is there.