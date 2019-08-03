Jadon Sancho Leads Borussia Dortmund Past Bayern Munich in 2019 German Super Cup

TF-Images/Getty Images

Jadon Sancho helped inspire Borussia Dortmund to a 2-0 over Bayern Munich on Saturday to secure the 2019 German Super Cup at the Westfalenstadion.

The first Klassiker matchup of the 2019-20 season went in Dortmund's favour after Sancho assisted Paco Alcacer and then settled the result with his own strike in the 69th minute.



Dortmund ended a run of three Super Cup victories for Bayern, with two of those victories coming against BVB and the other against Eintracht Frankfurt last season.

Goalkeepers Manuel Neuer and Marwin Hitz took centre stage for much of the first period.

Marco Reus came close to a perfect start in the opening minutes on Saturday, only for Neuer to deny him at the last hurdle (U.S. only):

Bayern developed their usual advantage in momentum, but it was Dortmund who enjoyed the greater share of the clearer scoring chances in the early exchanges.

Neuer grabbed attention again not long after with a wild run out from his goal, though Alcacer's narrow miss proved it probably wasn't the right call to come out (videos for U.K. and U.S. readers only):

The remainder of the first half was a tense affair, but thankfully it didn't take long for Sancho to inject some life into the action.

Thiago Alcantara is rarely wasteful, but the Bayern star was at fault for the opening strike, gifting possession on halfway to allow Dortmund a break that would prove lethal.

Sancho tore towards the Bayern goal and dinked a brilliantly timed ball inside to Alcacer, who drove his effort low into Neuer's bottom-right corner (U.K. and U.S. only):

Alphonso Davies and Renato Sanches replaced Thomas Muller and David Alaba, respectively, for Bayern within minutes of one another.

Davies dazzled in a left wing-back role during the recent penalty shootout defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the Audi Cup in Munich, but the Canadian was caught out of position for Dortmund's second.

Sancho capitalised and had a free run towards Neuer's net from the right flank, nutmegging the Germany No. 1 to cap off a sweet counter and double Dortmund's lead:

Soon after, Robert Lewandowski slid in on Dortmund stopper Hitz in the mouth of the goal, a challenge many felt was unnecessary in pre-season, even if this was Der Klassiker.

German football writer Lars Pollmann said the striker was lucky to stay on the pitch:

Kimmich was also fortunate not to be sent off when retrieving a ball from touch that Sancho had reached first, raking his studs down the Englishman's shin. He received a yellow card for the offence.

Most appeared to disagree with the referee's decision:

Those challenges were symptomatic of Bayern's unrest after being dominated by their closest rivals, and Dortmund sent a massive statement of intent ahead of the new campaign.

Lucien Favre has the edge over Bayern counterpart Niko Kovac on the cusp of the 2019-20 season, with Sancho in particular looking ready to take the fight to Germany's reigning champions.

What's Next?

Both teams turn their attention to the first round of the DFB-Pokal, in which Dortmund will face Uerdingen on Friday before Bayern travel to face Energie Cottbus on Monday.