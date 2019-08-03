The Real Winners and Losers from UFC on ESPN 5

0 of 8

UFC on ESPN 5 hit the Prudential Center in Newark on Saturday for a little afternoon fisticuffs.

Colby Covington shut down Robbie Lawler in the evening's main event. Covington came out and pressured Lawler, and he kept that pressure up through all five rounds. He stifled all the offensive attempts from Lawler and avoided trading in the pocket with the former champion.

Covington won in his first fight in over a year, and may have secured a title shot in the process.

Jim Miller made quick work of Clay Guida with a 58-second submission win by guillotine choke. The veteran is attempting another run up the lightweight ranks. How far can he go this late into his career?

Those were just two of the bouts on Saturday, and who really came out of New Jersey with a win? Well, there is no better time to answer that question than the present. These are your real winners, and losers, after UFC on ESPN 5.