Madden 20: Teams with Most Dominant Rosters and Player Ratings

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The contenders for best teams in Madden 20 upon the game's release won't come as much of a surprise.

Neither will the best players.

As of the game's launch on August 2, a 75 score on Metacritic and strong reception—especially for the on-field gameplay—has pinned the latest offering from EA Sports as another success. That gameplay is propped up by star players and teams, so let's take a look at their ratings.

Top Player Ratings

Khalil Mack, 99

Bobby Wagner, 99

Aaron Donald, 99

DeAndre Hopkins, 99

Hopkins, 99 Luke Kuechly, 98

Kuechly, 98 Julio Jones, 98

Antonio Brown, 98

Patrick Mahomes, 97

Mahomes, 97 Von Miller, 97

J.J. Watt, 97

The top names don't shock, to say the least.

What is notable is the quick dropoff in the ratings compared to years past. The team at EA Sports adjusted how they do ratings this year, parsing them down across the board. The result, combined with the new Superstar X-Factor, makes star players feel special and different from the others on the field.

Most Dominant Rosters

Kansas City Chiefs

The team with the cover boy always has to make the list, right?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes might be one of the most overpowered NFL players in a video game since Michael Vick in the mid-2000s.

The Chiefs have an 84 overall team rating as of writing, which is five points off the top overall spot held by the Philadelphia Eagles. But it's really all about Mahomes, who is not only rated a 97 but has superstar features like perfect accuracy when throwing across his body and extra yardage on deep throws.

Combine this with star weapons such as Tyreek Hill, and it isn't hard to see why the Chiefs will be one of the teams players see most online this year.

New Orleans Saints

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

One of the likely final digital representations of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees doesn't disappoint.

Brees leads what could arguably be the most explosive Madden 20 offense, with an overall rating of 92. He has a ton of fun superstar features—it's hard to complain about his "fearless" trait, which makes him unaffected by pressure.

Not only is Brees incredible, he's flanked by wideout Michael Thomas, whose X-factor trait is more consistent wins in single coverage. It demands opponents double cover him, which in turn opens up things for Alvin Kamara out of the backfield, who has traits that help him excel against single coverage.

Players such as Cameron Jordan (91 overall) and Marshon Lattimore (87) make the defense formidable too. Given all the talent, it's no wonder the Saints check in tied for third in the team-rating category at 87.

Dallas Cowboys

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have a little bit of everything.

Under center, it's hard to dislike the 81 overall rating attached to Dak Prescott, but this is more about the functionality of Amari Cooper (89 overall) on the outside.

Then there is the workhorse Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield. He's a 94 overall but also has traits tied to his elusiveness in the field against defenders, making him even more potent than in past iterations of the game.

It hardly stops there. The elite offensive line has been rewarded with three offensive linemen rated 94 or better. The defense, led by cornerback Byron Jones and pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, has three star players at 85-plus ratings.

Perhaps the most potent aspect of the roster, though, is the versatility. Players can mold their game plan to best counter their opponent, whether it's going with a pass-heavy approach or riding Elliott to 40-plus touches per game.

Once again, the Dallas roster makes the Cowboys a force and understandably nets them the game's second-highest rating.