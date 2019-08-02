Alcides Escobar Rips White Sox After Release, Says They 'Lied to Me'

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Alcides Escobar was released by the Chicago White Sox organization Friday, and he did not go quietly.

In response to the Charlotte Knights, the White Sox Triple-A affiliate, tweeting thanks to Escobar, the 32-year-old stated he had "asked for my freedom" due to what he felt was dishonesty:

Escobar was hitting .286/.343/.444 through 96 games in Triple-A this season, although the shortstop has most often been revered for his defense.

Escobar is best known for his eight seasons with the Kansas City Royals from 2011 to 2018. The All-Star shortstop arrived to the Royals as part of the trade that sent Zack Greinke from Kansas City to the Milwaukee Brewers. As a result, he was part of the core that brought the Royals a World Series title in 2015.

Kansas City parted ways with Escobar following last season, and he briefly latched on with the Baltimore Orioles on a minor league contract in February before the organization released him in March.