Former Raiders All-Pro WR Cliff Branch Dies at Age 71

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 4, 2019

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 22: Cliff Branch #21 of the Los Angeles Raiders catches a pass while defended by Anthony Washington #24 of the Washington Redskins during Super Bowl XVIII on January 22, 1984 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Raiders won the Super Bowl 38 - 9. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Former Oakland and Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch, who won three Super Bowls and scored 67 touchdowns during a 14-year NFL career, has died at 71.

The Raiders released news of Branch's death and delivered statements on Saturday evening.

"Cliff Branch touched the lives of generations of Raiders fans," the statement began per Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"His loss leaves an eternal void for the Raiders Family, but his kindness and loving nature will be fondly remembered forever."

Per Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle, Raiders owner Mark Davis also released comments.

"Cliff Was My Best Friend.. I Will Miss Him Dearly," Davis said. According to Gehlken, Davis canceled plans to attend an event in Las Vegas after hearing the news.

Branch made the NFL's All-Pro first team each season from 1974 to 1976.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

