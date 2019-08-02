Athletics Sign Pitcher Nathan Patterson After Viral Stadium Radar Gun Perfomance

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

It may not have happened in Henry Rowengartner-like fashion, but 23-year-old Nathan Patterson can thank some throws at a recent Colorado Rockies game for helping him land a contract with the Oakland Athletics.

Patterson and his brother, Christian, made their way to Coors Field last month to catch a ballgame. While there, Nathan decided to take on the speed pitch challenge—and he wound up hitting 96 mph:

As that clip went viral, it apparently caught the attention of the A's:

According to Cut4's Adrian Garro, Patterson, who played baseball growing up, began training last year after hitting 96 mph on the radar gun during a speed pitch challenge at a minor league ballpark.

Unfortunately, his road to professional baseball endured a setback when he underwent surgery on his non-throwing wrist in December after being hit by a car.

Patterson reportedly had been in communication with Oakland back in February. Though the A's did not sign the right-hander at that time, they wound up calling following his Coors Field performance and got a deal done.