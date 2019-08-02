Athletics Sign Pitcher Nathan Patterson After Viral Stadium Radar Gun Perfomance

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JULY 22: General view of the Oakland Athletics logos in the dugout before the game against the San Francisco Giants at the Oakland Coliseum on July 22, 2018 in Oakland, California. The Oakland Athletics defeated the San Francisco Giants 6-5 in 10 innings. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)
Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

It may not have happened in Henry Rowengartner-like fashion, but 23-year-old Nathan Patterson can thank some throws at a recent Colorado Rockies game for helping him land a contract with the Oakland Athletics.

Patterson and his brother, Christian, made their way to Coors Field last month to catch a ballgame. While there, Nathan decided to take on the speed pitch challenge—and he wound up hitting 96 mph:

As that clip went viral, it apparently caught the attention of the A's:

According to Cut4's Adrian Garro, Patterson, who played baseball growing up, began training last year after hitting 96 mph on the radar gun during a speed pitch challenge at a minor league ballpark.

Unfortunately, his road to professional baseball endured a setback when he underwent surgery on his non-throwing wrist in December after being hit by a car.

Patterson reportedly had been in communication with Oakland back in February. Though the A's did not sign the right-hander at that time, they wound up calling following his Coors Field performance and got a deal done.  

