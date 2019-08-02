Athletics Sign Pitcher Nathan Patterson After Viral Stadium Radar Gun Perfomance

Athletics Sign Pitcher Nathan Patterson After Viral Stadium Radar Gun PerfomanceAugust 2, 2019
It may not have happened in Henry Rowengartner-like fashion, but 23-year-old Nathan Patterson can thank some throws at a recent Colorado Rockies game for helping him land a contract with the Oakland Athletics.
Patterson and his brother, Christian, made their way to Coors Field last month to catch a ballgame. While there, Nathan decided to take on the speed pitch challenge—and he wound up hitting 96 mph:
Christian Patterson @cpatterson_7
Guys, we were just chillin at a @rockies baseball game, and my brother decided to step into a speed pitch challenge...he hit 96 mph 😳 @MLB Let’s get him signed! https://t.co/g0fKrvUxzt
As that clip went viral, it apparently caught the attention of the A's:
Christian Patterson @cpatterson_7
And 2 weeks later...he’s now a professional athlete. @Athletics @MLB https://t.co/zLnwQKMcRH
According to Cut4's Adrian Garro, Patterson, who played baseball growing up, began training last year after hitting 96 mph on the radar gun during a speed pitch challenge at a minor league ballpark.
Unfortunately, his road to professional baseball endured a setback when he underwent surgery on his non-throwing wrist in December after being hit by a car.
Patterson reportedly had been in communication with Oakland back in February. Though the A's did not sign the right-hander at that time, they wound up calling following his Coors Field performance and got a deal done.
