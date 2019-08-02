Hungarian F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheets in Friday's first practice ahead of the 2019 Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix, though Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel finished close behind the driver standings leader.

The defending champion recorded a fastest lap of one minute, 17.233 seconds, while Red Bull's Verstappen and Ferrari driver Vettel were second and third, respectively, separated by one millisecond.

Hamilton finished ninth amid some wet conditions at the German Grand Prix last Sunday, and the weather was temperamental at the Hungaroring in Budapest as drivers got to grips with the track.

While his Mercedes team-mate led the times, Valtteri Bottas completed just two laps following a power unit issue and will hope for better during the afternoon session.

Formula One posted the classification from Friday's opening session:

First Practice Recap

A rollercoaster run of recent results has breathed new life into the Formula One title race. Hamilton (ninth) and Bottas (retired) will want to quickly move past their German Grand Prix results, though Verstappen—third in the standings—still sits more than 60 points off the lead despite winning two of the last three races.

Hamilton looks well placed to bounce back this weekend, judging by a best lap that was almost two-tenths of a second faster than any of the competition.

Vettel was the only driver who prevented the Briton from dominating in every sector approaching the end of first practice:

It's also a concern for Hamilton's rivals that he completed most of FP1 on medium tyres while much of the field experimented on intermediates.

The slippery track was clearly an issue for Verstappen despite his second-place finish, spinning out on two occasions to make for a mixed opening session.

Autosport Live illustrated the Dutchman's good and bad fortunes as he seeks to win back-to-back Formula One races for the first time in his career:

Red Bull team-mate Pierre Gasly encouraged the manufacturer further after he finished fourth in FP1, almost three-tenths of a second faster than Haas driver Kevin Magnussen in fifth.

F1 reporter Luke Smith confirmed the early exit for Bottas, though he added the power unit change wouldn't come at a cost:

Haas' other hopeful, Romain Grosjean, has experienced frequent car issues during practice in recent weeks. He complained of more problems with his VF-19 towards the end of Practice 1, per BBC Sport: "OK, there is an issue. I've got everything, understeer, oversteer, there's something wrong."

Ferrari will hope Charles Leclerc can improve upon his sixth-place finish in FP2 and help Vettel apply pressure on Hamilton and Verstappen ahead of Sunday's showdown.