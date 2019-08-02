BIG3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for Aug. 3 Weekend

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

For years, "Iso Joe" was a difficult matchup for NBA teams. Now, the seven-time All-Star is showing he's still got game in the BIG3.

Joe Johnson, who played 17 seasons in the NBA, is in his first year in the BIG3, a 3-on-3 league that features many former NBA players. Playing for the Triplets, Johnson has immediately become one of the best players in the league on one of the best teams.

The Triplets are in first place in the BIG3 standings at 5-1, a half-game ahead of the Power—the Triplets have two regular-season games remaining, while the Power have three.

Johnson is leading the BIG3 in points (130), assists (23), steals (seven), total field goals (47) and 4-pointers (three).

If Johnson continues to play this well, then the Triplets could win the BIG3 championship in their first season in the league. They were one of four teams to join the league this year as the BIG3 expanded from eight to 12 teams.

With another weekend full of BIG3 games on the way, here's everything you need to know heading into the Week 7 slate.

BIG3 Week 7 Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 3 (Games in Chicago)

Ghost Ballers vs. Tri-State, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Bivouac vs. Killer 3's, 2 p.m. ET, CBS

Enemies vs. Power, 3 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Sunday, Aug. 4 (Games in Milwaukee)

3's Company vs. Aliens, 4 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Ball Hogs vs. Trilogy, 5 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Triplets vs. 3 Headed Monsters, 6 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Games can be live-streamed on the CBS Sports app

Rosters

Full rosters for each of the 12 teams can be found here on the official league website.

Preview

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Only four of the 12 teams make the BIG3 playoffs, and with at least two regular-season games remaining for every team, a lot can still change these next few weeks. There are six teams with either three or four wins grouped together in the middle of the standings behind the first-place Triplets.

The Power will make the playoffs if they continue to win—like the Triplets, they have only one loss this season. After having their bye last week, the Power will look to continue to build momentum toward the postseason when they play the 3-2 Enemies.

This is a big game for the Enemies as they're currently tied for fourth, the final playoff position, with the Trilogy, who are also 3-2 and will play the 0-6 Ball Hogs on Sunday. With the Trilogy likely to win, the Enemies will need to upset the Power to maintain pace in the standings.

The Power are led by the balanced scoring attack of Cuttino Mobley (68 points), Julian Wright (53) and Corey Maggette (43), while the Enemies are led by Craig Smith, whose 105 points rank second in the BIG3 behind only Johnson.

Another team to watch near the top of the standings is the Killer 3's, who are 4-2 and play the 3-3 Bivouac on Saturday.

The Killer 3's will need to keep winning as they are one of three teams with two losses. They've been led by the duo of Stephen Jackson (77 points) and Donte Greene (73).

Of course, the Triplets have been one of the best teams in the BIG3 this season, and they should continue to roll this weekend as they play the 3 Headed Monsters, who are near the bottom of the standings at 2-3, in Sunday's final game.

In a 3-on-3 setting, it's easy for star players to take over a game, and that's why Johnson has thrived in his first year in the league. His isolation skills should continue to help the Triplets win games.