Carlos Baldomir Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison for Sexual Abuse of Daughter

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2019

Boxer Carlos Baldomir, of Argentina talks during a news conference in Tacoma, Wash., Thursday, July 26, 2007, about his upcoming fight against Vernon Forrest. They will fight Saturday for the World Boxing Council super welterweight title at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
John Froschauer/Associated Press

Former welterweight boxer Carlos Baldomir was reportedly found guilty of sexually abusing his daughter.

Dan Rafael of ESPN.com reported the news, noting the Argentina native was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Wednesday in his home country. He was arrested in 2016 and has been in prison since awaiting this trial.

Prosecutors were seeking 20 years in prison for Baldomir, who denied sexually abusing his daughter when she was between seven and nine years old.

Rafael cited media reports in Argentina that said the child’s mother, who is also the boxer’s ex-wife, told authorities about what happened when she found out.

Baldomir boxed from 1993 until 2014 and won the welterweight world title in 2006.

