UFC on ESPN 5 Staff Picks: Predictions for Covington vs. Lawler

UFC on ESPN 5 Staff Picks: Predictions for Covington vs. LawlerAugust 2, 2019
The UFC hits the Prudential Center in Newark on Saturday for UFC on ESPN 5, and the main event will have welterweight championship implications.
Former interim titleholder, and No. 2-ranked contender, Colby Covington will battle No. 11-ranked Robbie Lawler in the evening's marquee contest. It will be Covington's first fight since he won the interim title at UFC 225 in June of 2018, but in his absence, he was stripped of the gold.
Lawler will look to steal Covington's position with a big performance and re-enter the title talk.
Longtime UFC vets Clay Guida and Jim Miller will be highlighted in the card's co-main event along with four other main card bouts. The UFC crew put on their thinking caps once again to bring you their predictions for the action.
Scott Harris, Nathan McCarter and Jonathan Snowden return to give you picks for all six main card contests. Ready? These are your UFC on ESPN 5 staff picks from the B/R MMA crew.
Darko Stosic vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
Nathan McCarter
Nzechukwu is an alum of the Contender Series, and thus I have to imagine they are trying to find him the most favorable matchup possible. Stosic isn't a pushover, but Nzechukwu should hold the edge. I wouldn't expect much out of this contest outside of a platform to elevate Nzechukwu and the Contender Series.
Nzechukwu, unanimous decision
Scott Harris
There are two general realities at play here: all Contender Series signees are (1) explosive athletes and (2) getting fairly easy matchups to begin their runs in the UFC proper. That argues for a clean Nzechukwu showcase this time, but not so fast. Darko Stosic is no household name, but he is quite the bruiser. This one could be fun, and not as cut and dried as the on-paper matchmaking suggests. The Serbian wins a donnybrook that contains more than a few knockdowns on both sides.
Stosic, unanimous decision
Snowden
The UFC undercard these days seems focused heavily on fighters who have come through Dana White's new reality show, which is basically regional MMA where the fighters are tasked with keeping the UFC President from getting bored and looking at his phone. Nzechukwu is the reality "star" here, so my fake money is on him.
Nzechukwu, unanimous decision
Scott Holtzman vs. Dong Hyun Ma
McCarter
Per BestFightOdds, Holtzman is as much as a -440 favorite. I see no reason to go against Vegas on this one. Ma could be a good choice to take a flier on given the odds, but on a straight-up pick, I wouldn't feel that comfortable going against those kinds of odds.
Holtzman, unanimous decision
Harris
This one's a little weird, with both men struggling to find consistency throughout their careers. However, Holtzmann should have a strength edge on Ma, and though neither of them is a consummate brawler, that's how this will play out. It'll either be Fight of the Night or an unsightly snoozefest.
Holtzman, unanimous decision
Snowden
Holtzman is a massive favorite here. Since I couldn't pick either out of a lineup, I'll have to trust that the oddsmakers know more than I do and make the safe pick.
Holtzman, unanimous decision
Trevin Giles vs. Gerald Meerschaert
McCarter
Meerschaert has lost three of his last five, but two of those are to upper echelon fighters (Thiago Santos, Jack Hermansson). In pick 'em bouts, I tend to lean toward the fighter with a higher strength of schedule. Meerschaert has been in there with some of the best and held his own even in losing efforts. He should be able to nab two of the three rounds to secure the decision.
Meerschaert, unanimous decision
Harris
Meerschaert is one of those guys who was born grizzled. There's nothing flashy about him but he's game and he's tough. Giles has enjoyed more notoriety in his young career, and he should use his well-rounded game to rebound after his first professional loss, a late submission loss to Zak Cummings in his last outing.
Giles, TKO, Rd. 2
Snowden
Meerschaert has been around the block a couple of times, but not enough times to have worn a path in the concrete. With two otherwise equal athletes, those reps will make a difference.
Meerschaert, unanimous decision
Joaquim Silva vs. Nasrat Haqparast
McCarter
This is the first fight for either man in 2019, and both are coming off of Fight of the Night performances. It makes sense to expect more of the same here. It will be a high-paced fight with plenty of "swangin' & bangin'" in the center of the cage. Who gets the best of it? Haqparast.
Haqparast, unanimous decision
Harris
I'm not going to pretend like I've seen every Nasrat Haqparast fight, but what I have seen was, while exciting, not enough to make me believe in him as a big-time main card fighter. Silva's been making plenty of his own hay lately. He'll avoid the knockout and piece up Haqparast for a market-correcting win.
Silva, unanimous decision
Snowden
I agree with Nathan, but I think the technical term is "slanging and banging." Either way, these guys are coming to throw hands with reckless abandon and I'm here for it.
Silva, unanimous decision
Jim Miller vs. Clay Guida
McCarter
This is Miller's fight to lose. I will not buy into a resurgence for Clay Guida simply because he looked good against BJ Penn. That is fool's gold. Miller has been far more consistent and will win the ground game against Guida. That's enough to suggest a clear-cut decision victory for Miller.
Miller, unanimous decision
Harris
These are two guys who have seen better days. I think that needs to be said. Miller will prevent a grindfest by cracking Guida early and grabbing a choke on the ground.
Miller, submission, Rd. 2
Snowden
I love both these guys, but this is a fight to decide which fighter is the least washed up. That's what happens in a combat sports athlete's declining years. At some point, you stop trying to gain ground and start fighting not to lose it. But these two are fighting to stave off Father Time. While both will fail eventually, someone will come out of this bout having bought a few precious minutes.
Miller, unanimous decision
Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler
McCarter
Covington is a fantastic wrestler who has matured into one of the division's best fighters simply on the fact he doesn't overextend himself or get caught-up in firefights. But Lawler's defensive wrestling will force Covington into exchanges. And in those exchanges, Covington will be exposed. After a long night of decisions, Lawler stuns the crowd with a TKO performance to usurp Covington's position in the title picture.
Lawler, TKO, Rd. 2
Harris
It's almost like Lawler is getting a second chance to close a mouth plenty of people think could do with some closing. Circumstances intervened with Ben Askren. Will they again? I agree with Nathan that Lawler's stout takedown defense will keep him upright long enough to land the big shot. Luckily for Lawler and all those Covington detractors, it doesn't take long. Sound the upset alarms.
Lawler, TKO, Rd. 1
Snowden
This is the closest Lawler could possibly get to running back his controversial loss to Ben Askren, as Covington is a very similar competitor stylistically. That means this was the second training camp in a row to focus on wrestling defense—which should serve him well as the UFC's most famous Trump supporter will almost certainly work desperately to get the fight to the ground.
Here's hoping he fails and Lawler does his part to silence one of the sport's least appealing voices.
Lawler, TKO, Rd. 3