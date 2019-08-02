UFC on ESPN 5 Staff Picks: Predictions for Covington vs. Lawler

0 of 6

The UFC hits the Prudential Center in Newark on Saturday for UFC on ESPN 5, and the main event will have welterweight championship implications.

Former interim titleholder, and No. 2-ranked contender, Colby Covington will battle No. 11-ranked Robbie Lawler in the evening's marquee contest. It will be Covington's first fight since he won the interim title at UFC 225 in June of 2018, but in his absence, he was stripped of the gold.

Lawler will look to steal Covington's position with a big performance and re-enter the title talk.

Longtime UFC vets Clay Guida and Jim Miller will be highlighted in the card's co-main event along with four other main card bouts. The UFC crew put on their thinking caps once again to bring you their predictions for the action.

Scott Harris, Nathan McCarter and Jonathan Snowden return to give you picks for all six main card contests. Ready? These are your UFC on ESPN 5 staff picks from the B/R MMA crew.