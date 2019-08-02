Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich German Super Cup TV Schedule, Live Stream

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Bayern Munich travel to face close rivals Borussia Dortmund at the Westfalenstadion on Saturday for the 2019 German Super Cup.

Germany's two most decorated outfits will collide in Der Klassiker, with each team having won their respective home fixture when they met in the Bundesliga last term.

This fixture—also known as the DFL-Supercup—is usually contested by the Bundesliga champions and DFB-Pokal winners from the previous season.

Bayern won both competitions last term, meaning Dortmund qualified for the clash as Bundesliga runners-up. This is the fourth time since 2013 that Bayern and Dortmund have contested the German Super Cup against one another via these means.

Coach Niko Kovac had to recover from a difficult start last season but finished strong to dominate the domestic scene. He'll hope victory on Saturday signals the beginning of a more confident second campaign at the Allianz Arena.

Date: Saturday, August 3

Time: 7:30 p.m. BST/2:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Signal Iduna Park (Westfalenstadion), Dortmund, Germany

Live Stream: BT Sport Live (UK)

TV Info: BT Sport ESPN (UK), FOX Deportes (U.S.)

Preview

Between them, Bayern (seven titles) and Dortmund (five) account for almost twice the number of German Super Cup victories as every other club in the country combined (seven).

The country's two most renowned heavyweights will enter this ring together for the third time in four years, and Bayern will have high hopes after winning each of their meetings in the 2016 and 2017 Super Cups.

Dortmund have won all four of their pre-season matches thus far, which includes a 3-2 win over European champions Liverpool. Bayern are still unbeaten in regular time after four friendlies, pulling back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur in Wednesday's Audi Cup final:

Left-sided specialist Alphonso Davies scored a special equaliser on his weaker right foot to equalise against Spurs, though Die Roten went on to lose 6-5 in the penalty shootout.

It looked as though Kingsley Coman could face a period on the sidelines after he was injured during that shootout defeat, though Kovac later allayed any fears, per Goal's Ronan Murphy:

Mats Hummels will face familiar competition when he lines up for Dortmund at the Westfalenstadion, taking on Bayern for the first time since he rejoined the Black and Yellows this summer.

It hasn't taken the defender long to settle back into his old stomping ground and begin pulling strings once again:

Dortmund will also look to unleash new signings like Thorgan Hazard, Julian Brandt and Nico Schiulz, each of whom have either scored or assisted a goal in their first few appearances for the club.

Bayern recovered to reassert their place atop German football's perch last season, but Dortmund hope to stun their Bavarian enemy at the first hurdle as a statement of intent ahead of the new campaign.