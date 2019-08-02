Contender or Pretender for 2019 MLB Playoff Race with 2 Months Left

0 of 6

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

With the MLB trade deadline now in the rearview mirror, we're entering the crucial final two months of the season.

It's time to separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Here, we've sorted clubs into three categories, division by division. The contenders are teams with a realistic shot at making a postseason run. The pretenders are squads whose dim playoff dreams are more illusion than reality. And the non-factors are teams that aren't even worth discussing.

We'll rely on deadline action, stats, standings and—as always—a sprinkling of subjectivity.