2019 World Series Odds for Every MLB Contender with Trade-Season Dust Settled

The hunt for the 2019 World Series championship looks a little different now that the trade deadline has come and gone.

What's say we put some numbers to it?

We've updated our odds for each MLB contender to ultimately win the World Series. The list covers a handful of teams on the bubble but mainly focuses on 14 clubs that are absolutely in the running. Our assessments consider not only the quality of each team but also the difficulty of their paths to the postseason.

We'll go in order from worst odds to best odds.